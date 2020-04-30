Suction Pool Cleaner Market – Global Industry, Analysis, Share, Growth, Outlook 2026

Suction pool cleaner is a cleaning device used to collect sediment, debris, and gravel from pools with minimal human intervention. These are the most convenient and basic cleaning equipment used in residential and commercial pool cleaning. Suction pool cleaners are gaining popularity due to their competitive prices and easy installation process. These are convenient to operate and require less time for cleaning. Suction pool cleaners are also available in robotic form which gets embedded with Internet of Things (IOT) and is used for large pool cleaning. Moreover, it also has the facility to autonomously monitor the pool cleaning process without human control. Emerging products with advanced technology, innovative design, and new products with better capability are expected to attract the end-users. This has boosted the demand for suction pool cleaners in recent years.

Major drivers of the global suction pool cleaner market include dependency on suction pool cleaner equipment for cleaning, increase in number of commercial pools, and rise in adoption of technologically advanced products. In addition, robust growth in residential pools in developing economies, and minimal cost required for maintenance across the globe is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. However, the availability of substitutes for pool cleaning devices, lack of support and assistance of suction pool cleaning services, and rise in cost of filter system of pool cleaning devices are major restraints of the market. Development of new and innovative products, targeting new customers, and penetration of products through e-commerce business are expected to create significant opportunities for the market.

The global suction pool cleaner market can be segmented based on product type, drive mechanism, application, end-users, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into manual and automatic. Based on drive mechanism, the global suction pool cleaner market is bifurcated into suction-side pool cleaner, pressure side pool cleaner, and electric pool cleaner. In terms of application, the global suction pool cleaner market can be segmented into residential and commercial. Further, the commercial segment is sub-segmented into clubs, hotels, schools, resorts, spas, swimming pools, and water parks. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be classified into online and offline. Online is sub-segmented into company websites and e-commerce sites.

Based on region, the suction pool cleaner market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, rapid growth in penetration of wireless smart technology and gadgets that are integrated with automated cleaning systems is propelling the suction pool cleaner market. In Europe, increase in adoption of technologically advanced products for pool cleaning is expected to boost the sales in the coming years. Rapid growth in the construction of commercial pools has propelled the usage of suction pool cleaners in Asia Pacific. Additionally, rapid growth in pool cleaning services has driven the purchase of suction pool cleaners in the region. Increase in penetration of pool cleaning robots is expected to increase demand for suction pool cleaners. This is expected to drive the market in Middle East & Africa. In South America, increasing construction of pools in the residential and commercial sector across the region are expected to drive the suction pool cleaner market.

Major players operating in the global suction pool cleaner market include Aqua Products, Inc., Weda Poolcleaner AB, Winny, Pentair plc, Kokido Service S.L., Masutek USA, Xiamen Fast Cleaner Co., LTD, Zodiac Pool Solutions LLC, Milagrow HumanTech, Smartpool LLC, Maytronics Dolphin PoolStyle AG, Hayward Industries, Inc., A&A Manufacturing, iRobot Corporation, Poolvergnuegen, and Waterco Group USA.

