Valves Market to Rise Steadily due to Growing Demand for Pipeline Infrastructure during 2018 to 2026

Transparency Market Research recently published a report on the global valves market. The study forecasts the market to grow steadily during the forecast period due to the rising demand from the end-use industries. The stringent government regulations across different countries have also supported the global valves market’s expansion during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The rising industrialization and development of advanced solutions have also been highly instrumental in the market’s expansion states TMR.

The Global Valves Market to Rise at a Steady 7% CAGR

TMR’s report forecasts the global valves market to progress at a healthy CAGR of 7%. Progressing at this pace, the market is anticipated to rise from its historical valuation of US$ 60,906.1 Mn in 2016 to reach the mark of US$ 117,865.0 Mn in 2026. The market is expected to be impacted by the changes in the industry-related and macroeconomic factors.

The valves market is highly competitive with the presence of mid-sized and large manufacturers. Leading companies operating in the market are focusing on developing advanced and cost-efficient valves that offer enhanced pressure control. They are also trying to penetrate the regional markets through acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Prominent companies operating in the global valves market include General Electric Company, Scientific AVK Holding A/S, Schlumberger Limited, KITZ Corporation, and Goodwin International Ltd.

The Oil and Gas Industry to Lead the Valves Market

The oil and gas industry is a leading contributor to the global valves market’s growth during the forecast period. The reason for this is attributable to the growing automation in the oil and gas industry. There has been an inundation in the use of robots to perform complex industrial tasks. The trend of plant automation is highly prevalent in the oil and gas industry. Such processes essentially require valves to ensure efficiency. These factors have highly contributed to the valves market’s growth.

