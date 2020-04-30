Video Conferencing Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2026

Video conferencing refers to conducting conference using telecommunication technologies for a real-time two-way transmission of audio and video. With rise in globalization, organizations are shifting toward videoconference meetings so as to enable faster decision making and reduce travel hassles. In the corporate sector, video conferencing is predominantly used for effective real-time communication over long distances at minimal cost and time and enhance productivity between teams based at different locations worldwide. Additionally, it saves travel expenses and addresses customer queries in real time. The global video conferencing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. It was valued at approximately US$ 5 Bn in 2016.

The video conferencing market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based video conferencing solutions globally. Increasing adoption of cloud-based video conferencing services has led to implementation of better encryption and password protected solutions for cloud-based video conferencing systems across the world.

Furthermore, rise in usage of cloud-based solutions and emergence of 3D technology in video conferencing solutions are a major factor accelerating the demand for this solution globally. According to a report published by the American Telemedicine Association in 2015, more than 200 academic medical centers in the U.S. offer video-based consulting to clients based in other parts of the world.

Furthermore, among the end-use industries covered in the report, the corporate enterprise sector contributed significantly to global revenue of the video conferencing market. This is due to a rise in the number of multinational companies (MNCs) around the globe and globalization of supply chain, which has also led to a rise in need for effective long-distance communication. The health care segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3961

A hospital can eliminate the need to transfer a patient that needs specialized ongoing care by using video conferencing. Use of video conferencing also improves the delivery of treatment as doctors in other locations can speak directly with those administering care and make clinical diagnoses and consultations with patients. Furthermore, the government & defense sector is also expected to contribute significantly to the overall video conferencing market.

Global Video Conferencing Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global video conferencing market comprises large as well as mid-sized valve manufacturers and suppliers. The vendors present in video conferencing market are currently focusing on introducing advanced software and integrating new capabilities within the software to enable video conferencing across company boundaries and meet the need to manage video delivery and quality. Moreover, the vendors are adopting partnerships and acquisitions strategies to proficiently compete in the regional market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets