Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Analysis by 2026

Virtual mobile infrastructure is a mobile centric technology developed to run on mobile operating systems (OS) or a virtual machine which is located on a remote server. Virtual mobile infrastructure offers a delivery platform and is capable of running mobile applications without the requirement of any application or OS across all mobile devices. Virtual mobile infrastructure empowers enterprises to host their mobile applications on servers and deliver personalized remote access from any device. In addition, virtual mobile infrastructure also protects mobile data and monitors user activities. This delivery platform also helps enterprises to control data efficiently and effectively. This enables enterprises to attain secure and managed access to control enterprise resources via bring-your-own-device (BYOD) or uncontrolled commercial devices. Moreover, virtual mobile infrastructure allows enterprises to deliver streamlined and centralized mobile application management. It also helps to enhance employee productivity as well as provides easy access to the employees from their personal devices. Virtual mobile infrastructure allows businesses to eliminate complex cloud orchestration systems with the help of its high density architecture. Furthermore, virtual mobile infrastructure provides functionalities such as app network usage, app filtering and compliance reporting tools which helps to enhance the business operations. Furthermore, virtual mobile infrastructure also offers features such as mobile device management, application wrapping and application virtualization.

The increasing demand for protection, monitoring and controlling access to mobile apps and cost efficiency in development of mobile application among small & medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises is driving the demand for virtual mobile infrastructure market. In addition, a significant adoption of BYOD among the enterprises across the world is expected to drive the demand for virtual mobile infrastructure market during the forecast period. In addition, benefits such as prevention of data loss, reduced app development cost, lower operating expenses, compliance and encryption among others associated with virtual mobile infrastructure are expected to contribute in the growth of the market. Virtual mobile infrastructure helps to reduce hardware and operating costs by deployment of high density virtual mobile infrastructure. Furthermore, many enterprises are emphasizing on building single application which supports all types of mobile devices. Virtual mobile infrastructure enables benefits to the enterprises which is likely to supplement the market. However, low awareness of virtual mobile infrastructure among the enterprises is one of the major barrier in the large scale adoption of virtual mobile infrastructure platform. Similarly, strong penetration of mobile device management and cloud orchestration is expected to restrain the virtual mobile infrastructure market. Though, with growing presence of SME’s across the world especially in emerging economies is anticipated to offer prominent opportunities for virtual mobile infrastructure during the forecast period.

Virtual mobile infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size and industry vertical. By component, virtual infrastructure market is categorized into software and services. Among these segments, software is further segmented into on premise and cloud-based. Whereas, services is categorized into professional services and managed & support services. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into SME’s and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, virtual mobile infrastructure market is bi-furcated into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) & telecom, retail, manufacturing, government and others such as logistics and energy & utilities. In case of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to observe strong adoption of virtual mobile infrastructure during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing presence of SME’s and startup companies across the region. Whereas, North America and Europe regions are anticipated to dominate the market collectively due to significant presence of virtual mobile infrastructure platform vendors across the regions.

The major players in virtual mobile infrastructure market includes Trend Micro Incorporated, Avast Software s.r.o., Sierraware, Nubo Inc., Intelligent Waves LLC, Space-O Technologies, JFG, Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Remotium, Pulse Secure, LLC, Workspot and Atlantis Computing, Inc.

