Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market Augmented Expansion to Be Registered by 2019-2027

Increasing awareness about water-saving products has triggered the market growth for waterless urinals. Manufacturers in the water free/waterless urinals market are increasing their focus on the developing economies of Asia Pacific, as the alarming scarcity of water has created a surging demand for waterless urinals.

In a rapidly growing economy like India, the water crisis is a huge concern for environmental and health commissions. Hence, the Government of India is readily adopting waterless urinal systems, as these systems help save 57,000 to 1,70,000 liters of water, per urinal, per year. Since the Indian government is introducing various health and hygiene schemes, this region has high potential to emerge as a key source for incremental opportunities.

By installing waterless urinal systems in the developing economies of Asia Pacific, manufacturers in the water free/waterless urinals market can gain credibility by promoting the message of the judicious utilization of water. For instance, in May 2019, Diversey – a global cleaning and hygiene company, announced the launch of ‘Flush-Me-Not’ waterless urinal systems in India, which help in reducing the usage of water and also help control odor.

Although consumers have the resources to adopt waterless urinal systems, certain drawbacks of the framework are likely to slow down market growth. For instance, many individuals show resistance toward the usage of no-water urinals. Also, appointed cleaners find it difficult to adapt to the process of cleaning waterless urinals. Hence, manufacturers in the water free/waterless urinals market are increasing awareness about how no-water urinals help save huge amounts of water, and are developing specially designed tools to make the cleaning process easy and safe.

Even today, many governments do not approve of the installation of waterless urinals. Hence, manufacturers in the water free/waterless urinals market are increasing awareness about the judicious usage of water through waterless urinals. As a result of this growing awareness, governments across the world are beginning to set themselves as an example in the global market, by giving tax rebates and other credits, to encourage builders to install water free urinals.

Manufacturers in the water free/waterless urinals market should increase their production capabilities in Europe, as the region is projected to continue todominate the global market throughout the forecast period, and is estimated to grow from ~39% to ~41% in terms of market share. Apart from extending supply chain tie-ups with offline vendors, manufacturers can market their waterless urinals through digital media channels to increase their sales online.

However, there is still some resistance as far as the adoption of waterless urinal systems is concerned, since, in many cases, the framework of older flush urinals do not complement the new retrofits. Hence, manufacturers are developing improved systems that can be customized according to proper mounting height and other dimensions. Manufacturers in the water free/waterless urinals market should also cater to the needs of end users in the commercial space, since the sector currently accounts for a high market share of ~93%.

