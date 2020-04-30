Western Blotting Market An Insight On The Important Factors And Trends Influencing The Market 2019

The western blotting technique is basically used for analyzing and detecting the protein molecules from complex samples. Proteins are separated by using gel electrophoresis process, according to its weight and size. These separated molecules are then transferred to another membrane that usually comprises nitrocellulose or polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF). Then, to break any nonspecific binding of the antibodies of the membrane it is blocked with specific mechanism.

The rising research activities, growing R&D expenses by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising incidence of AIDS/HIV, and increasing demand of personal medicine are some major factors contributing to the global western blotting market growth.

Geographically, North America region is anticipated to raise in the global western blotting market due to the high consciousness, rising incidence of diseases, and execution of higher diagnostic technologies. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to boost the global western blotting market share at a significant rate over forecast period.

The global western blotting market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. By end-user, the market is divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, diagnostic centers, research and academic institutes, and others. By product type, this market is categorized into instruments and consumables. The consumables sector is further classified as reagents, kits, and others. This segment is accounted for one of the largest global western blotting market share in coming years. The instruments sector sub-divided into imagers, blotting systems, and gel electrophoresis. Among these the blotting systems segment categorized into semi-dry blotting instruments and wet blotting instruments, whereas the imagers segment is sub-divided into chemiluminescent imagers, fluorescent imagers, and others. By application type, the global western blotting market has been segmented into disease diagnostics, agriculture, biochemical and biomedical research, and others. Among these, the biochemical and biomedical research segment is estimated to value for the largest global western blotting market share, in 2016.

Global western blotting market: key players

Advansta, Inc., U.S.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., U.S.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., U.S.

LI-COR Inc., U.S.

PerkinElmer, Inc., U.S.

Merck KGaA, Germany

GE Healthcare, U.S.

Lumigen, Inc., U.S.

Danaher, U.S.

Bio-Techne, U.S.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Switzerland

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, U.S.

Cell Signaling Technology, U.S.

Others

Global western blotting market basically segmented into:

By Product

Consumables

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

Images

Fluorescent Images

Chemiluminescent Images

Others

Blotting Systems

Wet Blotting Instruments

Semi-Dry Blotting Instruments

Gel Electrophoresis Instruments

By Application

Disease Diagnostics

Agriculture

Biomedical and Biochemical Research

Others

By End-Use

Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries

Others

By Region

North America

Canada

U.S.

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Europe

U.K.

Germany

MEA

South Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

