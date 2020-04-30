Wireless Mesh Network Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2024

Wireless mesh networks are rapidly emerging as a cost-effective solution for the improvement of wireless communications across various industry verticals. Their fast and easy deployment in the public safety infrastructure is indicative of their rising popularity and the significant growth the wireless mesh market is likely to experience in the coming years. The adoption of these networks has become critical in most industries where worker safety is a concern and this is a major factor driving the global market.

The surging demand for wireless mesh networks is reflected in the projected volume growth of the market. In 2015, the demand was pegged at 13.3 mn units and this is expected to rise to 37.2 mn units by the end of 2024.

The growing adoption of Internet of things (IoT) devices has spurred the usage of wireless mesh networks for data sharing and connectivity. Uptake of technologies like Internet of Things (IOT) in the global market is the one factor that has enhanced the growth of the global wireless mess network market. Apart from this, other factors like increased bandwidth requirement, mass adoption of smart phones, and need of a stable network are speculated to propel the growth of the global wireless mess network market.

In addition to this, favorable conditions like, reduction in the cost of the connected devices and rising smart cities project in the emerging economies are further estimated to drive growth of the global wireless mess network market throughout the forecast period. Several advantages of wireless mesh networks over the other networks propel the growth of the market across the globe.

Data security and Privacy May Dampen Prospects of Global Wireless Mesh Network Market

The global wireless mess network market is taking a hit from the rising privacy and data security concerns. The data concern can be easily overcome with increasing technological evolution in the field. On the other hand, features like government initiatives, cost-effectiveness, easy service maintenance and rising adoption of the advanced networking technologies in small as well as medium industries are likely to offer potential growth opportunities for the global wireless mess network market during the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets