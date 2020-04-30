Women Intimate Care Market to Reach US$ 34.80 Bn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled Women Intimate Care Market (Product– Intimate Wash, Liners, Oils, Masks, Moisturizers & Creams, Hair Removal (Razors, Wax, Depilatories), Powder, Wipes, Gels, Foams, Exfoliants, Mousse, Mists, Sprays, E-Products); Age Group (12-19 Years, 20-25 Years, 26-40 Years, 41-50 Years, 51 and Above); User Type (Women with Child, Women with no Child); Distribution Channel (Online (Online Retailers, Company owned Platforms), Offline (Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Pharmacy, Beauty Salon, Others (Departmental Store, Specialty Store)))) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016–2026, the global women intimate care market is expected to reach a value of US$ 34.80 Bn by 2026. In terms of value, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Rising purchasing power, and growing population of working women with increasing disposable income is projected to boost the growth of the women intimate care market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing awareness about women intimate care in the emerging and developing markets with improving lifestyles of the middle class income group is also projected to spur the market growth over the forecast period. Continuously rising marketing strategies with increasing research and development of major players is also anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, growing demand for organic women intimate care products among users is likely to augment the growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Growing initiatives by governments and organizations to increase the level of consumer education and to eliminate taboos associated with several of these products is also expected to drive the market growth of women intimate care products over the forecast period. Growing number of women are becoming financially independent which has encouraged major manufacturers to make them their target consumers and influence their purchasing behavior. This in turn is expected to enhance the sales of women intimate care products, contributing to market growth in the coming years. Manufacturers in the industry are persistently focused on introducing organic and innovative products in the market which are scented, easy to use, and easily available which is projected to further encourage the growth of the women intimate care products market over the forecast period.

Based on product, the hair removal segment is expected to contribute majorly to the market in the coming years. The segment is further categorized into razors, wax, and depilatories. Furthermore, panty liners segment is expected to capture the major market share following the hair removal segment. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing e-commerce, growing preference for organic and bio-degradable products, and rising acceptance of panty liners among users. Based on distribution channel, the offline segment is projected to hold major share of the women intimate care market. The segment is further divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacy, and beauty salons. Hypermarkets/supermarkets are projected to contribute majorly to the market growth in terms of revenue. The growth is attributed to the availability of various products at one place along with various discounts to attract the consumers to increase the product sales.

The Asia Pacific women intimate care market is anticipated to acquire major share of the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing awareness among users in emerging countries, and rising purchasing power along with growing population are projected to contribute to the regional market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, growing adoption of western culture & lifestyle, and high brand loyalty is expected to create huge opportunities for established brands such as Kotex, Sofy, Naturella etc. and encourages the new entrants to differentiate their product offerings for increasing their consumption/sales in the China feminine hygiene industry. This in turn is projected to influence the market growth for women intimate care products in the country.

