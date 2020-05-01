360-Degree Overview of the Lutein Extract Market

Lutein Extract Market: Introduction:

Lutein is a carotenoid known as xanthophyll. The lutein extract is a yellow colored output obtained from different plant sources like the marigold flower, yellow carrot, spinach, and kale. Lutein is a great source of anti-oxidant for animals. The lutein extract is used in a lot of end-use industries consisting of food and beverage to personal care. The versatile use of the lutein extracts makes it a highly demanded extract in the global market. The rise of natural food color and alternative medicine market is anticipated to boost the present market for lutein by many folds in the coming year. The manufacturers can also take a benefit of the new application of the lutein extract which is recently discovered.

Lutein Extract Market: Segmentations:

The lutein extract market can be segmented on the basis of the origin of product, form, and end-user.

On the basis of the origin of the product, the lutein extract market can be segmented into organic and conventional. The organic lutein extract is obtained from plant sources grown under strict organic farming conditions. This type of lutein extract carries more value than conventional. The conventional lutein extract is obtained from non-organically farmed plant sources.

Based on the form the lutein extract can be segmented into tablets, powders, capsules, and liquid. The tablets and capsule forms are used in pharmaceutical industries. The powder form is used as coloring agent in food and beverage and essential antioxidant source in personal care. And the liquid form can be used in all the sectors.

The lutein market can be segmented, based on the end-user like food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and animal feed and pet food. In food and beverage industry the lutein is used widely as a natural coloring agent and as a dietary supplement. The pharmaceutical industry uses the lutein extract to treat vision-related diseases of eyes like cataracts and light sensitivity. The personal care industry uses the lutein extract for protecting the skin from high-intensity light damages like skin aging and cancers. In animal feed and pet food, the lutein extract is used as pigment and nutrition. The color of the lutein gives the egg yolk a deep yellow color.

Lutein Extract Market: Region-wise Outlook:

A lutein extract is a great form of alternative medicine and natural color. This both markets are seen to have dynamic growth in North America and Europe hence, these regions are expected to show high demand for the lutein extract in near future. Asia-Pacific can be seen in the third place on the basis of the growth of lutein extract market.

Lutein Extract Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The versatile application of lutein is the main driver for its market. The lutein extract is widely used in the food and beverage, Pharmaceutical and animal feed and pet food industries. The lutein can be grown easily from organic source and hence, is anticipated to get a boost of the organic trend which is currently on the rise. Recent development in the bioprocess techniques has introduced process based on micro-organism based extraction. This is cheaper and purer form of lutein extraction and hence, will help the manufacturers to gain more profit.

The use of alternative source for carotenoid can reduce the use of lutein as natural food color the food and beverage industries. This can act as restrain in the future.

Lutein Extract Market: Key Players:

The key global players in the lutein extract market are Vitae Naturals, Robinson Pharma, Inc., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Allied Biotech Corp., Pangaea Sciences, Synthite Industries Ltd., Rung International, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Extrasynthese. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global lutein extract market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global lutein extract market till 2025.

