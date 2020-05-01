3D Printing in Eyewear Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2027

Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: Overview

According to a new research report pertaining to the global 3D printing in eyewear market, published by Transparency Market Research the global 3D printing in eyewear market is expected to reach a value of 1.2 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~12% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global 3D printing in eyewear market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

Advancements in Technology Driving Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market

3D printing encompasses several forms of 3D printing materials and technologies. A large number of 3D printing materials are used in 3D printing, such as polyamides, photopolymers, carbon, grapheme, and plastics.

Polyamide 12 (nylon) is a largely used material for 3D printing in glass frames. This material possesses durability and resistance, and is easy to be used in eyewear frames.

3D printer manufacturers are focusing on specific technologies for 3D printing. Some of the largely used technologies for 3D printing are stereo lithography, selective laser sintering, material jetting, and powder bed fusion.

Also, the use of 3D printers in selective laser sintering for the manufacture of customized eyewear has been driving the global 3D printing in eyewear market

Increasing Penetration of 3D Printing in Eyewear

At present, customers are looking for new and trendy fashionable sunglasses that suit their attire. People are currently choosing the type of glass depending on the occasion. 3D printing has provided customers with an option of designing their own eyewear.

3D printing has become popular in eyewear and applications such as reading glasses, sunglasses, and sport glasses.

For instance, Glasses USA offers several categories of 3D printed fashionable sunglasses. Customers can even choose to add their names and phone numbers as per their preference.

Increasing demand for 3D printed commercial eyewear is expected to augment the global 3D printing in eyewear market during the forecast period.

Additionally, 3D printing technology introduces unlimited possibilities of designs, which is likely to augment the global market for 3D printing in eyewear in the next few years.

Asia Pacific a Highly Lucrative 3D Printing in Eyewear Market

North America is expected to hold the maximum share of the global 3D printing in eyewear market during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of 3D printing in eyewear in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe account for a considerable market share too. These regions are projected to provide lucrative opportunities to the 3D printing in eyewear market during the forecast period.

China dominated the 3D printing in eyewear market in Asia Pacific in 2018. The 3D printing in eyewear market in the country is expected to expand at a prominent CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Moreover, continuous advancements in the eyewear industry in Asia Pacific would provide lucrative opportunities to the 3D printing in eyewear market in the region in the next few years.

Global 3D Printing in Eyewear Market: Key Players

The report provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global 3D printing in eyewear market. These players are Formlabs, Inc., Carbon Inc., Glasses USA Inc., Hoya Corporation, Hoet NV, Protos, LUXeXceL Group B.V., Stratasys Ltd., Materialise, MykIta GmbH, Luxottica Group, and MonoQool.

