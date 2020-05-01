Active Blast Countermeasure Systems Market To 2025 Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report

The active blast countermeasure systems provide threat protection from Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Based on types, the global active blast countermeasure systems market is segmented into soft armor, ballistic shields, hard body armor plates and others. Among various types, in 2016, the hard body armor plates segment estimated to be the major market followed by ballistics shields and expected to be the same in the upcoming years. Improved occupant survivability is expected to be one of the major factor boosting the global active blast countermeasure systems market.

Hard body armor plates are designed for personal protection against both armor-piercing and lead core ammunition. Low weight and combining flexibility hard body armor plates are some of the other major factor boosting the market for the hard body armor plates segment in active blast countermeasure systems market. Ballistic shields is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025 due to its features of equipping full range of optional equipment’s such as upgraded protection, ballistic glass, wheeled chassis, foldable legs and transport bag among others.

Based on application, the global active blast countermeasure systems market is segmented into land, naval and aircraft. Among various applications, the land segment is estimated to be the major market. However, aircraft is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the internal treats is the major factor boosting the market for the global active blast countermeasure systems market. Increase in the demand of spall liners, lightweight 3D components and mine & blast protection among others is one of the major factor boosting the demand of active blast countermeasure systems market.

Based on material, the global active blast countermeasure systems market is segmented into high-molecular polyethylene, ceramics, aramid fibers and others. Among various material, the high-molecular polyethylene segment is estimated to be the major market followed by aramid fibers and estimated to be the same in the coming years. Increase in the demand of the high-molecular polyethylene body armor is the major factor boosting the demand of high-molecular polyethylene segment in active blast countermeasure systems market.

By geography, the global active blast countermeasure systems market has been classified into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America holds the largest market share in the global active blast countermeasure systems followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa and expected to be the same in the coming years. In 2016, North America expected to be the highest market due to increased role of ground troops in operations. Asia Pacific to be the major market for the active blast countermeasure systems.

In addition, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to witness the highest CAGR among all regions during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Countries such as India, China and Japan are the key markets for the active blast countermeasure systems in Asia Pacific. Increase in the force protection capabilities in China and India is expected to boost the Asia Pacific active blast countermeasure systems market. Europe is expected to grow at a healthy rate due to increase in the use of active blast countermeasure systems in different countries such as the U.K. and France among others. In addition, France is also estimated to grow at a high CAGR. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Some of the major players in the active blast countermeasure systems market include are TenCate’s Advanced Composites Group (United States) and Lubawa S.A. (Poland) among others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets