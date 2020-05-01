Adaptogenic Beverages Market To Register High Revenue Growth During 2019 – 2027

Adaptogens, special class of non-toxic substances or plant extracts that help the body adapt to stress, have recently witnessed a gradual increase in demand. As consumers across the globe are shifting towards products that contain ingredients to boost immunity and reduce stress, manufacturers in the food industry are exploring the potential use of adaptogenic herbs as food and beverage ingredients. The rise in the popularity of adaptogens has brought on a range of beverages that seek to improve mental and bodily functions.

While various brands are gaining mainstream attention using adaptogens, foodservice outlets are also experimenting with these ingredients. Interestingly, adaptogen herbs such as maca, holy basil, have been used for centuries in numerous healing traditions, brewed into teas, consumed as supplements, and eaten as a part of the meal. In the recent times, these herbs are found in growing list of powders, teas, and drinks, subsequently stimulating the development of adaptogenic beverages market.

In April 2019, REBBL, a leading player in the adaptogenic beverages market, announced the addition of three new flavors to its line of ‘super herb elixirs’ including Mint Chip Protein, Hazelnut Chocolate Protein, and Yerba Mate Mint Latte. These new range of beverages include adaptogenic ingredients such as ashwagandha, and also boast a low sugar content. REBBL is known for its ready-to-drink functional beverages such as Matcha Latte, Maca Cold-Brew Coffee, Maca Mocha, and Golden Milk with Turmeric.

In February 2019, Califia Farms, best known for its innovative plant-based beverages including Maca-Nilla almond milk which contain maca roots, launched a new line of oat milk called Übermilk.

In July 2018, Four Sigmatic, a company that specializes in functional mushrooms, launched new Golden and Chai Latte products that deliver beauty products. The Golden Latte features shiitake mushrooms and turmeric, while the Chai Latte include ingredients such as reishi mushrooms, turkey tail mushrooms, and carminative spices. The company uses adaptogens derived from mushrooms such as maitake, reishi, and chaga, in its line of elixirs, coffee, and super blends of various mushrooms.

In October 2017, GT’s Living Foods launched GT’s Alive sparkling probiotic ciders which comes in three distinct varieties featuring different adpatogenic mushroom used in traditional mushrooms. GT’s Alive also has a line of adaptogenic tea featuring a steeped trio of adaptogenic mushroom – chaga, reishi, and turkey tail.

In April 2017, Immordl introduced its nitro-infused super coffee supplements elixir which won the VegWorld Magazine’s ‘Best of Show’ Award at 2017 Natural Products Expo West. The super coffee consists of functional super-herbs such as organic maca, rhodiola rosea, and organic guarana.

Although the adaptogenic beverages market is still at the infancy stage, leading players as well as small players in the beverage space are significantly contributing to its development. For instance, in August 2017, Starbucks launched Latte with Turmeric in London called ‘Golden Milk’. Owing to wide range of nutrients and benefits associated with adaptogens, beverage manufactures are adopting them as a key ingredient in their products. In addition, several companies are taking this concept to new heights through introduction of powder packets and tins of adaptogenic herbs which can be combined for a drinkable mix. Further, the adaptogenic beverages meet the demands for on-the-go forms of nutrition and personal care which prioritize ease and convenience alongside health. These are the important factors that provide potential growth prospects of the adaptogenic beverages market.

Interest in adaptogens such as maca, ashwagandha, rosea, medicinal mushrooms and others has been on the rise in beverages as they are easy to formulate and consumers are increasingly looking for products that deliver nutritional and functional benefits. Moreover, they are willing to try new ingredients in beverages instead of food, influencing the development of beverages featuring adaptogens. Beverage manufacturers stepping into the relatively young adpatogenic beverages market are focusing on innovative delivery forms such as ready-to-drink and meal replacement beverages. Rise in the demand and interest for ingredients with adpatogenic properties is likely to directly influence the growth of adaptogenic beverages market. However, these ingredients and their benefits to health are still unknown to various mainstream consumers which may pose a potential threat to the expansion of adaptogenic beverages market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets