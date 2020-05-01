Amaranth Flour Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2017-2025

Amaranth flour is a protein-rich and gluten-free flour that is widely used as an ingredient in various food products globally. Amaranth flour is primarily produced by grinding the seeds of the amaranth plant into fine powder. Amaranth flour consists of rich content of the amino acids such as methionine and lysine. Amaranth flour is a superior alternative for individuals which are sensitive to gluten-based food products which is enriches the nutritional content of the gluten-free recipes. Amaranth flour is very high in protein content as compared with other flours. Amaranth flour is usually combined with other food ingredients as an alternative for other flours and is primarily used in most of the gluten-free products imparting a rich nutty flavor to the products. Amaranth flour is rich in fiber, potassium, calcium, vitamin A & C, and phosphorus. The most widely used species for amaranth flour are Amaranthus caudatus and Amaranthus cruentus, which are mostly cultivated and used in North America, Central America, Mexico and some parts of India.

Global Amaranth flour: Market Segmentation

The global amaranth flour market is segmented on the basis of raw materials, application, distribution channel, and region. The global amaranth flour market is segmented on the basis of raw material which includes Amaranthus caudatus and Amaranthus cruentus. The global amaranth flour market is segmented on the basis of application in which amaranth flour is used in bakery products such as crackers, pancakes, cookies, breads, bread rolls and cakes. Amaranth flour is also used in pastas, cereals and biscuits. The global amaranth flour market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as online stores, retail stores, and super/hyper market. Hence, the global amaranth flour market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Amaranth flour Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global amaranth flour industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global amaranth flour market followed by Latin America. Increasing demand for amaranth flour as a substitute to gluten-based food products, has strengthened the growth of global amaranth flour market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Amaranth flour Market: Growth Drivers

Growing levels of gluten intolerance is one of the major driving factor of the global amaranth flour market. Rising consumer awareness regarding usage of gluten-free products in day-to-day life helps in maintaining the cholesterol level in the body, which is one of the major driving factor for global amaranth flour market. Manufacturers are offering innovative gluten-free products to the consumers in order to remain in the competition in the market. Many amaranth flour producers are providing healthier product offerings based on the increasing demand for amaranth flour as a better substitute in a variety of food products. Hence, the global amaranth flour market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Amaranth flour Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global amaranth flour market include Ardent Mills Corporate, The Fine Food Company, Firebird Mills Products, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Anita’s Organic Grain & Flour Mill Ltd, Bay State Milling Company, Left Coast Naturals, Mirfak Pty Ltd and Arva Flour Mill. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global amaranth flour market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global amaranth flour market till 2025.

