Ammonium Hydroxide Market – A Comprehensive Assessment Of Current Dynamics And Emerging Avenues

Global Ammonium Hydroxide Market: Overview

Ammonia is one of the most widespread used industrial chemical compound. Ammonia is used in combination of various other chemicals resulting into explorative compounds. Ammonium hydroxide is one such compound which is formed by the reaction between ammonia and water molecule. Ammonium hydroxide is also known as aqua ammonia, ammonia water, aqueous ammonia, ammoniacal liquor. Ammonium hydroxide is colourless solution and is characterised by a peculiar odour. Ammonium hydroxide is alkaline in nature and thereby, can be used as acid neutraliser. Ammonium hydroxide is naturally found in form of air, soil and water. It plays a significant role in protein synthesis process in the body. Ammonium hydroxide finds application across different industries such as chemical, food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical among others.

Global Ammonium Hydroxide Market: Drivers and Restraints

Widespread application base and easy availability is driving the growth of ammonium hydroxide market. Being alkaline in nature, ammonium hydroxide is used as acid neutraliser, which finds extensive use in pharmaceutical industries. Ammonium hydroxide is widely used for the sanitation purpose as it is effective in masking microbial agents. Its alkaline property makes it corrosive to certain metals such as aluminium, copper and galvanised surfaces which further is used in the manufacturing process of circuit boards. Thus promoting the growth of ammonium hydroxide across different industries. In food & beverage industry ammonium hydroxide is used as leavening agent whereas in tobacco industry it is used as flavour enhancer. Moreover, ammonium hydroxide is also used in the manufacturing of fertilizer, rubber and plastics. Ammonium hydroxide forms an important constituent in manufacturing of fertilizers, as nitrogen used in fertiliser is derived from ammonium hydroxide. Furthermore, ammonium hydroxide is also used in other industrial applications such as it is used in synthesis of certain chemicals, helps to stain wood containing tannic acid among others. Therefore, versatile nature of ammonium hydroxide is significantly contributing to the growth of ammonium hydroxide market.

Apart from extensive industrial application, ammonium hydroxide is also associated with certain health. Ammonium hydroxide has high pH level, hence, if its direct contact may cause severe skin, eye and respiratory tract irritation which can also tissue burns. Inhalation of ammonium hydroxide mists may result in burning sensation in nose and can also lead to pulmonary edema. Hence, precautions must be taken when handling ammonium hydroxide. Therefore, severe attributable side effects may restrain the ammonium hydroxide market. Moreover, according to Federal Water Pollution Control Act and the Clean Water Act Amendments of 1977 and 1978, ammonium hydroxide is considered to be hazardous substance for environmental sustainability with grave effect on aquatic life. Thereby, affecting the growth prospects of ammonium hydroxide market due to increase focus upon environmental sustainability.

Global Ammonium Hydroxide Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use industry, global ammonium hydroxide market is segmented into:-

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Chemical

Agriculture

Others

On the basis of application, global ammonium hydroxide market is segmented into:-

Leaving agent

Acid Neutraliser

Flavour enhancer

Others

On the basis of source, global ammonium hydroxide market is segmented into:-

Natural

Chemical

Global Ammonium Hydroxide Market: Region wise Outlook

The global ammonium hydroxide is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Latin America and, North America. North America accounts for significant share of ammonium hydroxide market. Widespread industrial applications along with major key component in the manufacturer of nitrogen which further is used across different industries attributes to accelerating growth in North America. The market for ammonium hydroxide is uncertain in Europe despite of its extensive applicability. As ammonium hydroxide is responsible for hazardous effects on human health and aquatic life, growth of ammonium hydroxide may get restrained due to stringent regulatory norms in Europe. Asia Pacific region represents opportunistic market for the growth of ammonium hydroxide. Extensive use of ammonium hydroxide in fertiliser manufacturing along with acid neutraliser property provides an explorative platform for various industrial manufacturers to capitalise upon their product offerings involving ammonium hydroxide.

Global Ammonium Hydroxide Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global ammonium hydroxide market includes: Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., KMG Chemicals, Inc., Tanner Industries, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yara International ASA, MGC Pure Chemicals America, Inc., Pride-Chem Industries Pte Ltd., Tritech Catalyst and Intermediate Pvt. Ltd., GFS Chemicals, Inc.

