Articulating Booms Market – Industry Trends, Key Drivers, Forecast 2027

Global Articulating Booms Market – Introduction

Articulate boom lifts are used to work at heights. Articulating booms are aerial work platforms with multiple boom sections that hinged with each other. Articulate bloom allows operator to gain access to work areas over obstacles and barriers. Articulate booms are perfect machines in hard to reach areas. Articulating booms is vehicle used to provide temporary access for people or equipment to inaccessible areas, usually at height.Most booms are powered by either hydraulics or possibly pneumatics.

Global Articulating Booms Market – Competitive Landscape

November 8, 2018-The Genie showcased Z-45 XC boom which is the redesigned extra Capacity version of the popular rough-terrain Genie Z-45/25J RT diesel powered articulating boom. And, it is the first Genie XC articulated boom model, boasting the benefits of a dual-envelope design to provide an unrestricted platform capacity of 660 lb. (300 kg) and a restricted capacity of 1,000 lb. (454 kg), to be introduced to the market.

Genie Industries

Genie industries, founded in 1966, is a leading, global company that manufactures aerial lift equipment, Genie Industries are known for minimizing waste, improving quality, catering to customers and providing outstanding support long after the sale. In 1985, Genie introduced the articulating Z-boom, with the Genie Z-30/20 model.

JLG Industries

Established in 1969, JLG industries is a leading company that specializes in the design and manufacture of access equipment. JLG Industries offers a wide range of articulating boom lifts such as 600 series, 800 series, 740AJ, and 1250AJP. The company has also been a pioneer in the manufacture of environment-friendly lifts and access equipment.

Haulotte Group

Established in 1881, Haulotte has been a leading company manufacturing people and material lifting equipment. Haulotte Group provides diverse self-propelled access equipment, ranging from 6m to 43m.

Global Articulating Booms Market – Dynamics

Rise in demand in construction projects

Presently, the global population is increasing at a rapid pace, which is fueling construction projects in developing countries in order to cater to the demand for accommodation for the rising population. Various construction projects undertaken in urban areas include industrialization, metro projects, and flyovers, which requires to work to be carried out high above the ground. Consequently, demand for articulate boom lifts in such projects is estimated to increase during the forecast period.

Maintenance at heights

For the periodically maintenance of the tall buildings, Industries, powerline maintenance on road boost the requirement of articulating booms. Maintenance at such hard to access area is likely to propel the demand for articulate booms.

