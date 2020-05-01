Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin Market Future, Trends and Forecast | 2027

Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin Market Introduction

Robots and prosthetic devices may soon have a sense of touch equivalent to, or better than the human skin with the help of Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin (ACES). This is an artificial nervous system developed by researchers, artificial skin that almost works as a real thing. The making of electronic skin to mimic the tactile sensing properties of human skin is an active area of research for various applications such as wearable electronics, robotics, and prosthetics. One of the major challenges in electronic skin research is differentiating various external stimuli, particularly between strain and pressure. Another issue is uniformly depositing electrical skin on 3-dimensional irregularly shaped objects.

Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin (ACES) enabled skin can accurately identify the shape, texture and hardness of objects within 10 milliseconds, ten times faster than the blinking of an eye. According to the researches it has been found out that the current robot’s sense of touch is feeble, and robot skin devices are not very sensitively sufficient or are too complex to be scaled up for larger robots. ACES has high responsiveness, making it more sensitive like human skin. It is also very durable so it can be scaled up and survive use, and can be used with any kind of sensor.

Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin Market- Competitive Landscape

In July 2018, a team of scientists has managed to develop an electronic artificial skin that mimics that of humans. The new electronic skin can detect a range of tactile stimuli, such as temperature, pressure or object slippage in milliseconds without compromising accuracy or precision. This technology has been developed by National University of Singapore (NUS) also called as asynchronous coded electronic skin (ACES). Further developments would be seen in this technology as this is major market players in the area of electronics and semiconductors.

National University of Singapore (NUS)

Founded in 1905 The National University of Singapore (NUS) is the first autonomous research university in Singapore. NUS is a comprehensive research university, offering a wide range of disciplines, including the sciences, medicine and dentistry, design and environment, law, arts and social sciences, engineering, business, computing and music in both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. NUS’ main campus is located in southwestern part of Singapore adjacent to Kent Ridge

Asynchronous Coded Electronic Skin Market Dynamics

Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence, and subsequently, robotics, are niche technologies that demand an extensive understanding of every associated parameter. The ACES platform also is more robust than existing artificial systems. Unlike current systems used to interconnect sensors in electronic skins, all the sensors in ACES can be connected to a common electrical conductor, with each sensor operating independently. This allows ACES-enabled electronic skin to continue functioning as long as there is single connection among the sensor and the conductor, making it less vulnerable to damage. Hence these systems are electronically. The adoption of artificial intelligence and requirement for the best responding robot will grow the market for asynchronous coded electronic skin.