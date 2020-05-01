Automotive DRL (Daytime Running Lamp) Market To 2027 Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment

Automotive Daytime Running Lamp Market: Introduction

Daytime running lamps were introduced in the market to increase the visibility of a vehicle on road during daytime. These lights make the vehicle more visible to other commuters on road, which helps in avoiding road accidents. Moreover, DRLs have become popular, as they help in avoiding accidents during foggy climate and rainy season.

Automotive Daytime Running Lamp Market: Competition Landscape

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Osram GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ORACLE LIGHTING, Samvardhana Motherson Group, and KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. are key manufacturers of automotive daytime running lamps. KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. has started developing LiDAR-integrated headlamps for the future vehicles. These headlamps would be functioning interactively with advanced driver assistance systems in self-driving vehicles.

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Established in 1908, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. is headquartered in Lippstadt, Germany and it has worldwide presence. The company has presence in 35 countries across the globe. It is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive lighting systems. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. operates through four major business segments. Automotive lighting is the largest business segment of the company.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Founded in 1891, Magneti Marelli S.p.A. is headquartered in Corbetta, Italy. The company is focused on the development of automotive parts for motorsports. Apart from motorsports, the company operates through six other business segments: automotive lighting, powertrain, electronic systems, suspension systems, exhaust systems, and aftermarket parts & services. In order to compete with other manufacturers Magneti Marelli S.p.A. has collaborated with Calsonic Kansei under a new global brand i.e. MARELLI.

Osram GmbH

Osram GmbH was established in 1919. It is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is focused on the development and production of semiconductor-based technologies. The company is a major manufacturer of lighting systems for use in domestic, commercial, and automotive applications. Osram GmbH operates through nine business segments, among which automotive is a leading segment.

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

Established in 1915, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company. It offers lighting products to various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and marine. The company has worldwide presence, and has a strong presence in Asia Pacific.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Founded in 1891, Koninklijke Philips N.V. is based in the Netherlands. It offers a wide range of products for use in various sectors. Healthcare is one of its major business segments. The company is at the forefront in the development of electronic components for use in all sectors. The company has experience of over 100 years in the production of automotive daytime running lamps. It has been one of the key suppliers for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) over the last few years.

Global Automotive Daytime Running Lamp Market: Dynamics

Rising incorporation of safety products in automobiles and rising stringency of regulatory norms for automotive industry

High focus on the adoption of automotive safety equipment for vehicles is one of the key factors expected to propel the global automotive daytime running lamp market during the forecast period. Initially, the technology was adopted in North America and Europe, due to bad climatic conditions. Various regulatory norms in different countries have significantly propelled the market for automotive daytime running lamps in those countries. Moreover, growing adoption of executive-class vehicles has played a major role in increasing the popularity of automotive daytime running lamps.

Rising preference for LED (Light Emitting Diode) daytime running lamps

The global automotive daytime running lamp market is likely to expand along with rise in the production of vehicles in the near future. However, preference for LED daytime running lamps is anticipated to increase during the forecast period, owing to their low power consumption and long lifespan. A majority of manufacturers have started installing LED daytime running lamps in mid-range vehicles.

