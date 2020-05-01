Automotive e-Boosting System Market To 2027 Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

Global Automotive e-Boosting System Market – Introduction

Automotive e-boosting system comprises an electrically driven compressor installed upstream or downstream of a regular turbocharger. The e-boosting system improves boost pressure and eliminates turbo lag. The e-boosting system is utilized in diesel and gasoline engines for engine downsizing and to improve fuel consumption by 15% to 20%.

Global Automotive e-Boosting System Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2017, BorgWarner announced the mass production of eBooster solution for three automakers including Daimler. BorgWarner provided 48V eBooster to the 3.0 liter gasoline engine, the eBooster enabled the Daimler’s 6-cylinder engine to deliver the same power as that of V8 and improve 5% to 10% fuel consumption in combustion engine and hybrid vehicle.

Valeo

Established in 1923, Valeo is a major OE and aftermarket supplier of automotive parts and components. Currently based in Paris, France, the company has presence in 33 countries around the world. It is a key player in automotive e-boosting system market developing electric supercharger for 12, 24, and 48 volt vehicle architecture.

BorgWarner Inc.

Founded in 1928, BorgWarner Inc. is presently based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S. The company is a prominent player that provides automotive e-boosting system providing solutions for 12V, 48 V, and higher voltage vehicles. The company has presence in 68 locations spread across 19 countries worldwide. BorgWarner Inc. is a major supplier providing components for combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles.

Automotive e-Boosting System Market Dynamics

Demand for downsizing of engine to drive the automotive e-boosting system market

The e-boosting system enables downsizing of the engine and deliver higher power without increasing the engine size. Demand for downsizing of the engine and reduction in vehicle weight, in order to improve the fuel economy, has been rising among automakers. Revision and enactment of increasingly stringent emission standards are expected to compel automakers to downsize engines, which in turn is estimated to fuel the demand for e-boosting system.

Consumer demand for fuel economy & enhanced performance to drive the automotive e-boosting system market

Rising consumer demand for vehicles with higher fuel economy is driving the e-boosting system market. Electrically driven compressor responds immediately as the accelerator pedal is pressed. This eliminates turbo lag, thereby improving vehicle performance. The e-boosting system reduces fuel consumption and also improves comfort and driving experience.

