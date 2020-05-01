Automotive Fog and Auxiliary Lamp Market Growth, Demand, Supply, SWOT, ROI to 2027

Automotive Fog and Auxiliary Lamp Market: Introduction

Lights or lamps of a vehicle are important, as they provide vision while driving at night. Automotive fog lamps and auxiliary lamps are utilized to improve visibility while driving at night time or during bad weather. The basic purpose of fog lamps is to provide light nearer to a vehicle during bad weather conditions, when the visibility is low and it is difficult to view objects near the vehicle just with the help of headlights. Auxiliary lamps are utilized to provide high beam lights that can project light farther than that of the ordinary or conventional lamps used in vehicles. The basic function of auxiliary lights is to project light to a distance during bad weather conditions or when driving in low visibility conditions.

Automotive fog and auxiliary lamps are mounted on vehicles that are used for off road touring, long distance touring, or unconventional road touring. For instance, vehicles used in mountain ranging, forest or safari vehicles, and others where the projection of light from conventional head lamps is not sufficient.

Automotive Fog and Auxiliary Lamp Market: Competitive Landscape

HELLA GmbH & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. was founded in 1899. Presently, it has headquarters in Lippstadt, Germany. The company specializes in the manufacturing of automotive parts across the globe. It operates in over 118 locations spread across 35 countries and has almost 40,000+ employees. The company primarily operates through the following business segments: Lighting, electronics, and aftermarket & special applications. HELLA’s products include headlights, warning lights, flashers, buzzers, and horns.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH was founded in 1886, and presently, it is based in Gerlingen, Germany. The company operates across four major business segments: Consumer goods (including household appliances and power tools), mobility (hardware and software), industrial technology (including drive and control), and energy and building technology. Under the mobility segment, the company offers diverse products such as electric motors, brake shoes, lightings, and display systems. It is a leading supplier of automotive parts to the automobile industry.

I I Stanley Co., Inc.

I I Stanley Co., Inc. was founded in 1985, and currently it is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S. The company engages in the manufacture of vehicle lighting systems such as headlamps, fog lamps, tail lamps, and overhead lamps. Its facility in Michigan is spread in over 400,000 square feet.

OSRAM GmbH

OSRAM GmbH was founded in 1919, and it currently has headquarters in Munich, Germany. OSRAM GmbH is a brand of the OSRAM Group, which owns several brands such as Vixar, SYLVANIA Automotive, Traxon, Digital Lumens, Fluence, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, LED Engin and b,a,g.

Magna International Inc.

Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and currently its headquarters are located in Ontario, Canada. The company a major supplier of new technological and body components for the automobile industry. It has over 174,000 employees working across 338 manufacturing units and 89 product development plants spread in more than 28 countries worldwide. The company operates majorly in body exteriors & structures, power & vision, ADAS & automated driving, and seating systems.

Rising demand for high quality and brighter lamps in vehicles

Rising demand for high quality and brighter lamps in vehicles is a major factor driving the automotive fog and auxiliary lamps market. Lamps are among the major components of the vehicle as it provide vision which is very important factor of safety during driving at the low light, bad weather or night time. Presently, vehicles are equipped or incorporated with various types or lights to provide better vision of the surroundings to the driver as well as it should not affect the vision of the driver approaching from the counter side in the vehicle. These are some factors driving the automotive fog and auxiliary lamp market.