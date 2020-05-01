Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market: Growing Demand for Vehicles Boosts Market

With Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corp., Continental AG, and Delphi Automotive collectively holding a share of 52.3%, the global market for automotive fuel delivery and injection systems demonstrated a moderately concentrated competitive scenario in 2014, finds Transparency Market Research in a recent study. The market trends and prospects do not indicate any significant change in this arrangement over the next few years.

Presently, leading participants are aggressively focusing on product innovation and advancements in current offerings to improve their portfolios. However, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships will be the most preferred business strategy in the years to come as the focus of these players are likely to shift from strengthening their portfolios to expanding their reach internationally.

Read Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7655

Growing Demand for Vehicles Boosts Sale of Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems

Of late, a rapid rise in the demand for automobiles has been experienced across the world. “With the improving economic conditions and the increasing population base, the demand for passenger as well as commercial vehicles has registered an immense growth over the last few years,” states an analysts. Since automotive fuel delivery and injection systems are one of the most important parts of any automobile, their sale is directly influenced by this escalating demand for vehicles.

Apart from this, the increasing preference for fuel-efficient vehicles is also adding considerably to the growing demand for these systems, which have gained significant popularity for their efficacy in managing fuel delivery better than carburetors.

Complex Design Increases Maintenance Cost, Hampers Application Significantly

On account of their complex designs, these systems require professional assistance and tools for their maintenance, owing to which, the overall costs of these devices increase substantially. The application of these systems has been impacted negatively due to this factor in the recent times.

In addition to this, the rise in implementation of various rules and regulations by several governments concerning the increase in the environmental pollution by exhaust gas is projected to scale down the sales of standard fuel injection systems over the coming years.

Opportunity in Europe to Reach US$25.1 bn by 2021

The opportunity in automotive fuel delivery and injection systems has been growing significantly at the global level, observes TMR. According to its estimations, this global opportunity will expand at a CAGR of 4.90% between 2015 and 2021, rising from US$54.6 bn in 2014 to a value of US$72.7 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7655

In 2014, Europe emerged the market leader with and analysts expect the region to continue to lead throughout the forecast period, however with a slight decline in its share. The opportunity for automotive fuel delivery and injection systems in Europe is likely to increase to US$25.1 bn by 2021.

Currently, automotive fuel delivery and injection systems report maximum utilization in passenger vehicles. This trend is expected to remain the same in the years to come. By fuel type, gasoline-based systems will continue to experience the most prominent demand in the near future. In terms of product type, port fuel injections will remain the leading segment over the next few years.