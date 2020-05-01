Autopilot Agricultural Vehicle Market To 2027 Countermeasures Of Economic Impact And Marketing Channels

Autopilot agricultural vehicles are the types of systems works semi-autonomously on the field on a desired path. These vehicles are driven on a predefined path with the help of global positioning system (GPS) or Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). They are used to carry out various agricultural activities such as rowing, plowing, fertilizing, and tilling. These vehicles are generally preferred or used for row agriculture or row cropping, as they efficiently work on a designated and straight and simple path. Autopilot agricultural vehicles are also employed in vineries and orchards and during harvesting in order to harvest and collect grains.

Autopilot agricultural vehicles are high speed tractors with precise level of maneuverability. These vehicles are highly effective in performing operations that require less precision and observation, which is time-saving and in turn increase the efficiency of the process.

Global Autopilot Agricultural Vehicle Market – Competitive Landscape

Deere & Company

Deere & Company was founded in 1837, and currently is based in Moline, Illinois, U.S. Deere & Company is the owner of the brand John Deere. John Deere manufactures agricultural, forestry, construction machinery, diesel engines, and drivetrains (transmissions, gearboxes, axles,) for heavy equipment. It also provides lawn care equipment across the globe. John Deere was ranked 102nd in the U.S. and 394th globally among Fortune 500 companies. The company also manufactures and supplies equipment for agriculture, gardening, and construction sectors.

Case IH

Case IH was founded in 1985 and is currently based in Wisconsin, U.S. Case IH is a part of CNH Industrial. The company engages in the manufacture of agricultural and construction equipment. Its products include cotton pickers, tractors, application equipment, planting & seeding, harvesting, windrowers, mowers & conditioners, tillage, forage harvesters & blowers, balers, advanced farming systems (AFS), wheel rakes & mergers loaders & attachments, and skid steers. The company manufactures semi-autonomous and autonomous tractors.

Trimble Inc.

Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978. Presently, it has headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, U.S. The company specializes in the development of GNSS (global navigation satellite system), UAV’s (unmanned Arial vehicles), laser pathfinders, and navigation systems that cater to customers’ needs across the globe. The company manufactures GNSS supporting steering system that is utilized in agricultural vehicles in order to operate on autopilot.

Tersus GNSS Inc.

Tersus GNSS Inc. was founded in 2014. Presently, it is based in Shanghai China. The company engages in the development of GNSS solutions for various industries such as construction, mapping, precision agriculture, engineering, and unmanned vehicles.

Rising demand for agricultural equipment, globally

Rising demand for agricultural equipment, globally, is a major factor driving the autopilot agricultural vehicle market. Demand for automated and semi-automated equipment has increased, owing to a large number of farmers opting for machines over conventional techniques of growing crops or cultivation. These machineries are efficient and reduce the time required for plowing and towing. Technological advancement is also a major factor boosting the agricultural market, which in turn is estimated to boost the autopilot agricultural vehicle market during the forecast period.

