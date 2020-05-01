Bullet-proof Glass Market To 2024 Innovations & Competitive Analysis – Forecast

Bullet-proof glass, also referred to as transparent armor, ballistic glass, or bullet-resistant glass, is an important element of security systems installed at places that are likely to encounter violent assaults such as robberies, or in cash trucks, banks, premium vehicles, display cases, ATM booths, and other applications that call for advanced security features and protection from bullets and small projectiles. Bullet-proof glasses are intended to resist one or more rounds of bullets depending on the thickness of the glass or on the weapon used to fire at them.

Bullet-proof glasses are made from a variety of materials, including thermoplastics, acrylics, polycarbonates, and glass-clad polycarbonates, depending on the level of protection sought for an application. Most bullet-proof glasses are made of layers of one or more types of these materials or the conventional tempered glass. In some cases, bullet-proof glasses may not contain even a miniscule amount of actual “glass” to call it so.

The global bullet-proof market is projected to expand at a healthy rate over the report’s forecast period. Rising concerns regarding public safety and security and rising applications of these glasses will emerge as the major driving forces.

The report on the global bullet-proof market gives detailed insights about the crucial elements of the market and the factors that are projected to have substantial influence on the development prospects of the market over the period 2016-2024. The report provides a detailed analysis of the present state of market elements and the major drivers, restraints and trends, and the way present situations are expected to impact the market over the report’s forecast period.

Global Bullet-proof Glass Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

The global market for bullet-proof glasses is being driven by rising concerns regarding safety and security of the global population as the world finds itself in the midst of an upheaval owing to the rising terrorist attacks and the rising sophistication of robberies and thefts. The market is also substantially driven by the several government regulations that have been introduced with a view of ensuring maximum safety to financial institutions and reducing risks to human life.

Some of the major applications of bullet-proof glasses are their use in high precedence bank kiosks, ATM booths, premium vehicles, display cases, residential buildings, defense vehicles, and cash trucks. Over the past few years, the market has witnessed a significant rise in demand from sectors such as residential buildings and premium vehicles.

Some of the most prominent end users of bullet-proof glasses are industries such as financial services, construction, automobiles, and defense.

Global Bullet-proof Glass Market: Region-wise Outlook

From a geographic standpoint, the global bullet-proof glasses market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. The rising number of armed robberies in North America and the flourishing defense industry of the region can be attributed for the high demand for bullet-proof glasses in the region.

However, the market is also expected to witness significant growth in Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW) regional sectors over the report’s forecast period owing to the flourishing finance sector in Asia Pacific and rising infrastructure development activities in RoW.

Global Bullet-proof Glass Market: Competitive Outlook

The global bullet-proof glass market is witnessing rising investments in research and development activities aimed at improving existing glasses, raw materials, and manufacturing technologies. Some of the key vendors operating in the market are Asahi Glass co. Ltd, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Saint-Gobain S.A., China Glass Holdings Limited, PPG Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass, Sisecam, China Glass Specialty AG, and Guardian Industries.

