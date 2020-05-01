Calcium 5′-ribonucleotides Market Size, Overview by Industry Growth, Applications and Forecast by 2027

Global Calcium 5′-ribonucleotides Market: Overview

To substantiate the demand for products with longer shelf life along with high quality, food manufacturers are extensively working upon the new ingredients fromulation, which can suffice the demand for high sustainable products among consumers. Owing to this, food additives have gained substantial market growth in the recent times. Food additives may or may not associated with nutritional food value but are added to food products to enhance the flavour, texture, and colour and helps to prolong the shelf life of the product. Thereby, making the food perishable for longer period of time. With technological advancements and extensive product innovations various food additives have been introduced in the market, based upon the peculiar characteristics associated with each food additive. Calcium 5′-ribonucleotides is one such food additive which is been used as food enhancer in various food products especially among bakery products. Calcium 5′-ribonucleotidesis is formed by the mixture of inosinic acid and guanylic acid. The parent compounds are also used as strong food enhancer. Hence, find application across different food products.

Global Calcium 5′-ribonucleotides Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increased inclination of consumers towards processed food is driving the food additives market. Thereby, propelling the growth of Calcium 5′-ribonucleotides market. Calcium 5′-ribonucleotides doesn’t possess as specific taste characteristics but enhances the flavours of other food ingredient. It is widely used in products containing low salt or sodium thereby, reducing the amount of salts used in various food items. Hence, calcium 5′-ribonucleotides market is gaining momentum among manufacturers for producing products with low salt content which is further preferred by the consumers suffering from high blood pressure or population on low sodium diet. Due to the characteristic property of taste strengthening, calcium 5′-ribonucleotides is also widely used in baking soda based products. Thereby, spurring the growth of calcium 5′-ribonucleotides market among food manufacturers.

However, the primary components of calcium 5′-ribonucleotides namely, guanylates and inosinates breakdown the uric acid, which is primary cause of gout. Thus, there is lack of awareness among the manufacturers regarding the amount of calcium 5′-ribonucleotides to be added to the food product so as to avoid its adverse effect especially for people suffering from gout. Moreover, due to high taste enhancer property, it is been prohibited among children under 12 weeks. Thereby, hampering the growth prospects of calcium 5′-ribonucleotides market. Furthermore, calcium 5′-ribonucleotides is obtained from animal source primarily meat and also from fish. Hence, vegan population abstains form the products containing animal derived ingredients. Thereby, restraining the growth of calcium 5′-ribonucleotides market.

Global Calcium 5′-ribonucleotides Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form, calcium 5′-ribonucleotides market is segmented into:-

Crystal

Powder

Global Calcium 5′-ribonucleotides Market: Region wise Outlook

The global calcium 5′-ribonucleotides market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Latin America and North America. North America is expected to gain significant share in the market during the forecast period. Owing to increased preference of the consumers towards processed food may support the growth of calcium 5′-ribonucleotides market. Europe may lose market share of calcium 5′-ribonucleotides. As strict food regulations prevail in Europe along with side effects associated with food products will significantly affect the growth of calcium 5′-ribonucleotides market in Europe. Asia Pacific region represents potential market for calcium 5′-ribonucleotides. As Asia Pacific allows easy trade flows along with increasing technological advancements, provides an opportunistic platform for food manufacturers. Thereby, may contribute to the growth of calcium 5′-ribonucleotides market over the forecast period.

Global Calcium 5′-ribonucleotides: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global calcium 5′-ribonucleotides market includes: Hangzhou Dayangchem Co.Limited, Shanghai Biocaxis Chemicals Co., Ltd

