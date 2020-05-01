Calendula Oil Market Global Industry Statistics and Facts Helps to Flourish Industry Rapidly

Calendula is also known as marigold, an annual flower belongs to Aster family. Aster is native to Asia Pacific and Europe. Calendula oil is extracted by infusion method, where plant flowers or leaves are infused in oil and oil is extracted. It has been used as medicine for centuries in Europe, for skin treatments, ear infections, hair treatments such as dandruff, hair growth and also in hair dye and it also helps in inflammation and sore throat. Due to versatile uses of calendula oil market demand from natural personal care and cosmetics products as well as from pharmaceutical products is higher.

Calendula flower oil is extracted from dried flowers and used for the preparation of calendula cream, calendula scalp oil, calendula tea etc. Calendula oil is also used as food additive in specialty butter and cheese, and soups etc. Thus has significant market demand from food industry

Calendula Oil Market Segmentation:

Calendula Oil market is segmented on the basis of its applications as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and beverages. Calendula oil enjoys a significant share in essential oils market owing to its wide usage in cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. Calendula oil has proven beneficial in various conditions such as soothes a sore throat, heals inflammation, improves digestive system, cures fever, and protects the liver by proper functioning, also used in conjunctivitis and irregular menstrual cycle. It can also improve the overall blood circulation in the body. Owing to these wide benefits market demand from pharmaceutical industry is high. Calendula oil is also been popular in aromatherapy since ancient times and also used in spa and massage. It is proven helpful in skin problems such as it can help treat acne, heals wounds and dry skin, cures fungal infections, thus market demand from herbal and natural cosmetics is growing. In the food industry, calendula oil is used as food additive in specialty butter, cheese etc. Owing to the various application in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries global calendula oil market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Calendula oil market is further segmented on the basis region as Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. A major share of production come from African countries. However, Europe and Asia-Pacific markets grab major consumption share of calendula oil in the global market.

Calendula Oil Market Drivers:

Increasing consumer demand for natural and organic cosmetics is a major factor driving market demand for calendula oil based skin care products. Changing lifestyle focused more towards relaxation and leisure in the developing region with a simultaneous increase in a number of spa and massage centers and aromatherapy is expected to drive the usage of calendula oil. Increasing demand for natural medicines is another factor expected to drive market demand for calendula oil in the pharmaceutical market segment. Calendula oil is used as baby massage oil and growth of baby care products market is a major factor expected to drive the growth of global calendula oil market. Various applications of calendula oil in the treatment of various health conditions is another factor fueling the growth of the global calendula oil market. Thus, rising application of calendula oil and growing consumer awareness regarding benefits of it is expected to spur market demand in the developing and developed regions. Increasing demand for calendula oil creates an opportunity for growers to cultivate more crops and gain advantages and creates employment opportunities.

Calendula Oil Market Key players:

Key market industry players, manufacture and suppliers of calendula oil include Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Marigold Herbs Egypt, Sydney Essential Oil Co., Lala Jagdish Prasad And Company, Weleda, Francis Herbs Farm, Melvita ,Inesscents Aromatic Botanicals, Mountain Rose Herbs, etc.

