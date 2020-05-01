Ceramic Pigments Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2025

Ceramic pigments are inorganic substances that contain chromophore ions, and impart color to inorganic solids such as ceramic wares and glass. They mostly contain oxides, silicates, aluminates, and metal borates in their formulation. Ceramic pigments form a heterogeneous mixture with inorganic solids or bodies and are capable of dispersing themselves at elevated temperature without any chemical reaction and dissolution. These pigments possess high thermal stability, thus often employed as coloring agents in various end-use industries. They also possess high coloring strength, refractoriness, and good optical characteristics. Ceramic pigments provide chemical resistance to ceramic glazes and bodies. They are also utilized as a coating for various substrates such as plastics, ceramics, paper, inks, and glass. They are employed in the decorative paints & coating industry to provide suitable fluxes for in-, on-, and under-glaze applications. Ceramic pigments are available in the following colors in the market: chrome green, cobalt blue, iron red, vanadium-zircon stains, and zinc paint.

In terms of color, the global ceramic pigments market can be segmented into idiochromatic compounds, allochromatic compounds, and composite compounds. Idiochromatic compounds are self-colored compounds due to their composition. For instance, green uvarovite is a major idiochromatic compound found in the formulation of ceramic pigments. Allochromatic compounds are other-colored compounds due to the presence of trace impurities and defects in their chemical structure. For instance, zircon is ideally employed in the crystalline form of ceramic pigments formulation. Composite compounds are generally composed of chemioadsorbed pigments and transparent pigments. Rise in research and development activities in the field of glazing technologies and coloring mechanism is estimated to fuel the ceramic pigments market during the forecast period. In terms of product type, the ceramic pigments market can be segmented into simple compound type, spinal type, and solid solution oxide type. Demand for ceramic pigments in the spinal type product segment is projected to increase significantly due to the rise in demand for 3D printing.

Rising consumer interest toward digital decoration and ink-jet printing with eye-catching optical effects is driving the ceramic pigments market. Furthermore, enhanced lifestyle and consumer expenditure on quality products are propelling the expansion of the market. However, a share of the major raw materials used during the manufacture of ceramic pigments are petrochemical-based such as naphthalene, benzene, toluene, etc., which are likely to hinder the market due to fluctuation in crude oil prices. Maintaining thermal stability for varied application, particle size, and chemical compatibility are some challenges faced by the manufacturers. Technology advancements in glazing and decoration are projected to prompt manufacturers to innovate with new structures and color for various upcoming applications such as ink-jet printing, soluble salts, etc. This is anticipated to definitely create substantial opportunity for manufacturers of ceramic pigments during the forecast period.

Demographically, the global ceramic pigments market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of the consumption, Asia Pacific is a leading region due to the rise in population and urbanization. Additionally, the rise in disposable income coupled with consumer interest toward 3D printing are estimated to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the region. The U.S. in North America dominated the market due to high standards of living and the increase in demand for printing inks. However, stringent regulations imposed by EPA and REACH are projected to hinder the market in the region during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are emerging markets and the regions are likely to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Increasing investment in construction materials such as pigments, additives, in countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, Russia, Iran, and Brazil is expected to fuel the market in the next few years. The economic revival in Europe coupled with investment in the housing sector is anticipated to influence the market positively.

Key players operating in the global ceramics pigments market are Foshan Chanxin Ceramic Pigment, Zibo Fuxing Ceramic Pigment & Glaze, Foshan Kinwin Ceramic Pigment, Six Star Ceramic Colours, and Jingjiehui New Ceramic Materials.