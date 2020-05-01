Cetyl Myristoleate Market : Growing Demand And Growth Opportunity 2019 – 2028

Cetyl myristoleate is a chemical compound also known as CMO, CM8 and cis-9-cetyl myristoleate. Cetyl myristoleate was discovered by Harry W. Diehl, in the year 1972 during research at the National Institutes of Health. Cetyl myristoleate is a specific cetylated fatty acid (CFA) used in the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions. This compound is found in cereal and cereal products. It is also isolated from rice. Cetyl myristoleate is naturally found in certain animals such as cows, mice, whales, and beavers. Cetyl myristoleate is not found in humans; hence, according to the need of individual supplements of cetyl myristoleate is recommended by the doctors. Cetyl myristoleate’s creams, capsules, and tablets are available in the market. Cetyl myristoleate products are also sourced from beef tallow. Cetyl myristoleate is considered a natural lubricant and a super surfactant, which makes it easy to absorb. Cetyl myristoleate also exists naturally in sperm whale oil.

Increasing Use of Cetyl Myristoleate in Arthritis and Joint Pain Supplements.

Cetyl myristoleate is clinically proven to treat and even prevent musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, gout, and joint pain. The main beneficial properties of cetyl myristoleate are joint lubrication, anti-inflammatory property, immunomodulatory property, and pain relieving property. Cetyl myristoleate is available as a skin cream as well as sold in the form of dietary supplements. It reduces inflammation in the joints and bones. Except joint pain and arthritis, some people also use cetyl myristoleate for the conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), Back pain, Emphysema, and Fibromyalgia. Hence, by considering the above uses, cetyl myristoleate market is anticipated to grow significantly in the near future.

The global cetyl myristoleate market is evolving due to the growing diseases related to arthritis and joints pain. Many pharmaceuticals and supplements manufacturers are focusing on cetyl myristoleate, due to its increasing application in healthcare. Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of cetyl myristoleate are Karuna Health, Douglas Laboratories, Dee Cee Laboratories, Inc., NOW Foods, Wonderlabs, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Advance Physician Formulas., Virilife, LLC, PBS Animal Health, and Rich Distributing.

Most of the companies mentioned above are headquartered in the US and Canada. Major players in the cetyl myristoleate market are operating from North America. But the demand for cetyl myristoleate is increasing all over the world. Hence, manufacturers also have the opportunity to grow their business in other regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

