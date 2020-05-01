Chocolates and Gourmet Dates Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 – 2027

Chocolates contains cocoa as the main ingredient and that makes it as a sumptuous source of antioxidant. Also, gourmet dates are healthy in nature due to presence of natural dates. Variants in gourmet dates and chocolates are gaining momentum in the global chocolate and gourmet dates market. The global chocolates and gourmet market is expected to strengthen from 2018 to 2026.

Some of the notable developments with regard to chocolates and gourmet dates are described in following points.

July 7 th is being celebrated as ‘Chocolate Day’ since 2009. This day is being celebrated across the globe to encourage everyone to consume as much chocolate as possible.

is being celebrated as ‘Chocolate Day’ since 2009. This day is being celebrated across the globe to encourage everyone to consume as much chocolate as possible. India was listed as a key contributor in producing Majhool dates, followed by Indonasia and Malaysia. According to a study Majhool dates attract UK and France consumers. Additionally, it offers an excellent market position. Statistics from the US Economic Research Services indicate rising import volumes.

Besides these developments, various players in the global chocolates and gourmet dates market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their presence and cater to huge demand for chocolates and gourmet dates. Some of the prominent players operating in the global market include Doyen Foods, Mars Inc., Sharjah Dates Factory, Ferroro Group, Nestle S.A, and Fly berry Gourmet

Health benefits associated with consumption of chocolates and gourmet dates are likely to increase the demand among health conscious population. Chocolates are rich source of antioxidants and they play a role in slowing down the aging.. Chocolates are believed to increase immunity by increasing serotonin secretion in the gut and brain. These factors are expected to drive the global chocolates and gourmet dates market to boost during the forecast period. Additionally, availability of limited edition chocolates such as variants of chocolate are expected to drive the chocolates and dates gourmet market. Increased travel and tourism is projected to fuel the global chocolates and gourmet dates market.

Chocolates and gourmet dates are widely used while making cakes, cookies, breads, and candies. This is another application factor that are projected to promote the global chocolates and gourmet market during the forecast period.

Moreover, chocolates are available through all retail sales channels such as grocery shops, hypermarkets, online retail market, and super markets. Thus, the global chocolates and gourmet market is expected to surge in the forthcoming years. Further, chocolates and gourmet dates are considered as gifting option during festivities such as anniversaries, birthdays, Easter Sunday, Valentine’s day, etc. Also, many corporates consider chocolates for gifting during major festivities such as Christmas. Hence, such festivals and events are also boost sales of chocolates and expand the global chocolates and gourmet dates market in the upcoming years.

Europe is projected to be the dominant region, holding highest market share in the global chocolate and gourmet market. The growth in this region is due to rising tourism and rising production of chocolates. Hence, there is expected to be wide growth opportunities for the global chocolates and gourmet dates market.

