Coated Glass Market : Future Growth and Challenges Analyzed

Coated glass is defined as a glass which is covered with an outer layer, film, etc. having a coating of a mineral, especially China clay to provide a very smooth surface to the glass. Coatings on glasses are done to control the exposure of the glass surface to vapors, which bind to the glass forming a permanent coating. Additionally, coatings improves reflection, transmission & absorption properties and provides scratch & corrosive resistance. Coating is an integral part of glass manufacturing. Consequently, coated glass has experiences increasing demand from the entire automobile manufacturing processes. Coated glass is popular in commercial glazing as it provides superior solar control performance than clear or tinted glass products; therefore, it improves the energy efficiency of the building. The coated glass market is expanding significantly, owing to the rapid adoption of coated glass among different end-use applications.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, demand for affordable housing, rise in population, and development of the services sector such as IT & ITES, fuel the coated glass market. Moreover, increase in demand for decorative glass with digital prints and adoption of green building techniques and energy efficient technologies are driving the market. Demand from the seals and protective coatings market, owing to its sealing and scratch resistance properties, is one of the major drivers of the coated glass market. Rise in the adoption of renewable energy resources in emerging economies, has impelled the demand for coated glass, due to its properties such as efficient and optimum conductivity of heat and light makes it ideal for using into solar cells.

Coated glass reflect unwanted UV and IR radiation, making them desirable for automotive applications where reduction in heat loads is critical, thus propelling the demand for coated glass from the automotive industry. However, problems associated with the coating such as damages on the coated glass products when exposed to air limits the product life, thereby restraining the coated glass market. Moreover, large energy expenditures, significant wastes which are resulting in environmental concerns and high costs of manufacturing due to their complex structures are some major factors which are hindering the growth of coated glass market.

On the basis of function, the coated glass market is classified into safety & security, solar control, optics & lightening, and others (insulation and packaging). In terms of production process, the coated glass market is segmented into pyrolytic or hard-coat and magnetron sputter vacuum deposition or soft-coat. Based on product type, the market is divided into low-E glass and heat reflective. In terms of applications, the market is segmented into architectural, electronics, automotive, optical, aerospace & defense, and sports & leisure.

Based on geography, the coated glass market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the coated glass market during the forecasted period followed by North America, which is one of the fastest expanding markets.

Key players operating in the coated glass market are AGC Solar, Nippon Sheet Glass Company Ltd., Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd., Sisecam Flat Glass, Borosil Glass Works Ltd, Hecker Glastechnik GmbH & Co.KG, Guardian Industries, and Saint Gobain.

