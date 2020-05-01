Cold Milling Machines Market Future Demand, Segment and Analysis with forecast 2027

Cold Milling Machines Market – Introduction

Cold milling machines are used to remove parts of paved areas such as bridges, roads, or parking lots. The milling of surface areas removes the excess levels, thus smoothening the area. Cold milling machines mill the surface areas with the help of milling drums that rotates in a circular motion against the direction of the surface. These machines ensure the quick and efficient removal of asphalt and concrete pavements.

Cold Milling Machines Market – Competitive Landscape

ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC.

Founded in 1972, ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. has its headquarters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States. ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. has established itself in designing, manufacturing, and distributing of equipment for road building, oil & gas, water well drilling, aggregate processing, wood processing, among others. Currently, The company manufactures over 220 products from screening plants and rock crushing to hot mix asphalt (HMA) facilities, water, gas and oil drilling rigs, concrete plants, geothermal drills, asphalt pavers, milling machines, wood processing equipment, and material transfer vehicles.

WIRTGEN GROUP

WIRTGEN GROUP of company has experience of over 50 years and is into development, production, and distribution of full range of mobile machines and excellent services for all types of open-cast mining and road construction. The company is operating in Windhagen, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany. The company has over 150 authorized dealers all around the world.

Lagun Machine Tools S.L.

Incorporated in 1954, Lagun Machine Tools S.L. is based in Azkoitia, Gipuzkoa, Spain. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing of milling machines such as bed type milling machine, bed type milling machine with rotary table, travelling column milling machine with fixed table, type moving column milling machine, type moving column milling machine with turning option, moving column milling machine, and others. The company is focusing on research and development sector therefore more than 10% of the companies’ employees are involved into research and development department.

BOMAG GmbH

Founded in 1957, BOMAG GmbH is into supplying of compaction technology & equipment, and its head office is in Boppard, Germany. BOMAG GmbH is a part of Fayat Group since 2005. The company is a producer of machines for the compaction of soils, stabilizers/recyclers and asphalt, land milling machines, light equipment, paver & feeder, cold planer, and refuse compactors. The company has its presence all around the world.

Major companies functioning in the global cold milling machines market includes Trucks B.V., BOMAG GmbH., Lagun Machine Tools S.L., WIRTGEN Group, SMS Equipment Inc., ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC., Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., The Miller Group, Bonfiglioli Company, Almarabe, Faster Srl, FAYAT Group, SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., SCHWING Stetter (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd, Bellator Maszyny Budowlane Sp. z o.o. Key players in the cold milling machines market are anticipated to observe growing demand for these machines throughout the forecast years as the key players are introducing latest cold milling machines that are projected to be equipped with advanced technology. Key players are focusing on expansion, acquisition, and collaboration globally as their key strategy to increase market share.

Cold Milling Machines Market – Dynamics

Growing Recycling Method and Cost Effective products

Cold milling machines are becoming popular as they prove to be cost effective for milling the roads or other similar areas. The milling of the road is preferred, as it is a recycling method as compared to repaving the existing surface. Cold paving machines with the help of its drums, granulates the material into small-sized particles which are used to fill the surface area for leveling. All these factors contribute to the growth of the cold milling machines market. Cold milling machines are also capable of renovating the concrete pavements. The material (which can be either cement or asphalt) is milled and directly loaded on trucks which is then transported from the site.

Cold Milling Machines Market – Value Chain Analysis

The value chain analysis of cold milling machines include the procurement of raw materials such as engines, hydraulic valves, motors, and other materials, which are manufactured from metals, plastics, chemicals, and others by companies in their facilities, by means of advanced technology and assessments. The raw materials are further sourced to assembly plants through logistics and stored in warehouses. These machines are then assembled at manufacturing plants and are developed into the machines. The part is then followed by other related key services such as quality control of raw materials, quality control of goods, warehousing and storage, administration, and other supporting services. The machines are then delivered to end-users. After sales services play an important role in the value chain.