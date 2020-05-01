Compressor Wheel Market To 2027 New Research Report Analysis, And Forecast

Global Compressor Wheel Market: Introduction

A compressor wheel is a crucial component of a turbocharger and is used to boost the intake of air pressure of an internal combustion engine.

Traditionally, compressor wheels are produced from aluminum because of its low density. Aluminum weighs only approximately one third as much as steel. The process to cast compressor wheels is simple and inexpensive with aluminum. In the post-production process, proper heat and solution treatment are required to create a stronger wheel.

are produced from aluminum because of its low density. Aluminum weighs only approximately one third as much as steel. The process to cast compressor wheels is simple and inexpensive with aluminum. In the post-production process, proper heat and solution treatment are required to create a stronger wheel. In more recent times, a high proportion of turbochargers are spinning faster than ever before, with high pressure. Thus, if the compressor wheel has been produced from weak cast materials, then due to high spinning speed, the blades of the compressor wheel will begin to bend backwards. Hence, alternative materials and manufacturing processes are required to handle this pressure.

In the past few years, with changing operating conditions and customer demand, the compressor wheel design has improved significantly. New designs of the compressor wheel include flatback, superback, deep superback, and deep superback – extended tip.

The global compressor wheel market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for turbochargers across the globe.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74304

Global Compressor Wheel Market: Dynamics

Increase in Demand for Highly Functional Turbocharger

Expansion of liquid natural gas (LNG) trade, increasing number of water and wastewater treatment plants and growth of oil and gas refinery sector has augmented the demand for turbo compressor. Newly designed, advanced turbochargers are spinning at a very high speed than ever before. This has led to the prominent development in compressor wheel design to meet the changing conditions of turbocharger. Thus, with increase in demand for highly functional turbocharger is expected to drive the demand for compressor wheel in the upcoming years.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Compressor Wheel Market

North America dominated the global compressor wheel market in 2018, accounting for significant share. The U.S. is the key market in North America due to technology advancement and presence of well-established manufacturers in the region which indirectly boosts the demand for compressor wheels in the country.

The compressor wheel market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace. This can be attributed to the expanding automobile market in India and China which has led to rising demand for compressor wheels. This is anticipated to propel the compressor wheel market across the region.

Request To Access Market Data Compressor Wheel Market

Global Compressor Wheel Market: Competitive Landscape

ABI Showatech (India) Private Limited

Founded in 1991, ABI Showatech (India) Private Limited is headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. ABI manufactures master cylinders, wheel cylinders, other brake parts, and turbocharger components. It caters to both domestic as well as international automotive customers. ABI exports to North America, Europe, and the U.K.

Nelcon Motor Company

Incorporated in 2002, Nelcon Motor Company is a manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of turbocharger compressor wheel from India. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing of Turbocharger, Automobile Turbocharger, and Turbocharger Kits.

Jiangyin Uni-Pol Vacuum Casting India Pvt. Ltd.

Jiangyin Uni-Pol incorporated in 2005 as a joint venture between Polycast Ltd. INTL and Uni-Metal LTD China. Jiangyin Uni-Pol Vacuum Casting India Pvt. Ltd. incorporated and started its activity in 2009. It is headquartered in Maharashtra, India. It is a global company and a leader in turbine compressor wheel manufacturing. It offers its services to various industries including automotive, aerospace, and high precision industries.

E&E Turbo

Incorporated in 2002, E&E Turbo is located in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China. The company is specialized in professional developing of turbocharger assemblies along with its component parts. E&E Turbo offers its services to a wide variety of industries such as marine, automotive, train, air, and industrial. It has a wide range of product line including compressor wheel, turbine wheel, complete turbo, repair kit, cartridge (CHRA, core assy.), turbine housing, bearing housing, nozzle ring, actuator, and compressor cover.

Other Key players operating in the global compressor wheel market include:

Turbotech Precision Products Ltd

UACJ Corporation

Doncasters Group Ltd

Melett Ltd.

ABI Showatech (I) Private Limited

Wabtec Corporation

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets