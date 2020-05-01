Deluge Valve Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Deluge Valve Market– Introduction

Deluge valve is a system control valve used in a deluge system. Deluge valve systems can deliver huge quantity of water in a short period of time over a large area. Deluge valve are used in high danger areas such as aircraft hangers, power plants, chemical storage, and fire processing facilities, and while dealing with inflammable liquid. Additionally, deluge valves are used for fire protection systems, where the pipe system is unfilled till the deluge valve distributes pressurized water from sprinkles or nozzles.

Deluge valves are firefighting valves which are commonly used to control the flow of water during a fire breakout. Deluge valves are manufactured using high quality materials, which can offer significant features such as long service life, reliability, and rugged construction. Additionally, deluge valves comprise important specifications that include different sizes as per requirement, single outlet, and quality material i.e. gun metal.

Deluge valves are hydraulically operated using a diaphragm valve. Besides, deluge valves have three chambers, isolated from each other by the seat seal and diaphragm operated clapper.

Deluge Valve Market–Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Deluge Valve Market

Advanced innovative technologies against fire by using different types of valves are expected to be an important growth factor of the deluge valves market over the forecast period

Growing awareness about safety precautions against fire is an important factor driving the deluge valve market. In addition, growing concern about safeguarding property and life is set to propel to the growth of the market.

The deluge valves market is expected to expand due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in many countries across the world.

Furthermore, rising infrastructural and industrial activities are driving the deluge valves market which is expected to see huge growth during the forecast period 2019- 2027. Capital expenditure of major manufacturers for the development of deluge valves has also risen significantly.

Increasing power & energy and construction sectors along with rising awareness among users regarding the advantages of fire protection systems is set to drive the deluge valves market in many regions of the world. Deluge valves are used in almost all industries due to strict monitoring by international and local authorities. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for deluge valves over the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of the Global Deluge Valve Market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the global deluge valve market during the forecast period due to growing urbanization and increasing population that has led to the increase in commercial and residential constructional activities.

Furthermore, rapid industrialization and fast growing economies of India and China due to extensive investment in infrastructure activities in oil & gas and energy & power industries are expected to impact the growth of the deluge valve market. Rapid development in process manufacturing in Asia Pacific is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future.

Similarly, North America contributes a significant share to the deluge valve market owing to the exploration of gas reserves and manufacturing activities in the oil & gas industry. Additionally, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in this industry is projected to enhance the growth of the deluge valves market in the region.

