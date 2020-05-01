Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market was valued at US$ 686.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Increase in biotech & diagnostic applications and rise in prevalence of chronic, infectious, and lifestyle diseases are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026. The global diagnostic specialty enzymes market is driven by surge in investments, early and instant diagnosis, and increase in geriatric population in the developed countries. However, lack of customer education and adoption, and technical complex and niche nature are the major restraints of the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market.

Request a PDF Sample on Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=44472

North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market in the next few years owing to increase in manufacturer focus for business expansion in these regions. Players are continuously developing advanced products for diagnostic specialty enzymes and entering into distribution agreements to strengthen presence in North America and Europe. Rapidly growing biotechnology industry, increased disease prevalence and rising adoption of several strategies focusing on niche areas are some factors increasing demand for diagnostic specialty enzymes products, is likely to drive the Asia Pacific diagnostic specialty enzymes market. The diagnostic specialty enzymes market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2018 to 2026.

Polymerases and Nucleases Segment Dominates the Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market based on product and application. In terms of product, the market has been segmented into carbohydrates, oxidases, polymerases and nucleases, protease, lipase and others. The polymerases and nucleases segment is poised to account for the leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Higher share of the segment is attributed to increased usage of polymerase and nuclease enzymes in advanced biotech applications such as DNA sequencing and DNA amplification. The polymerase and nuclease segment is likely to expand at a higher growth rate in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to continuous product innovation by major players.

Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics: Top Two Applications

In terms of application, the clinical chemistry segment is projected to account for major share of the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market during the forecast period. The segment is likely to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Dominance of the segment is attributed to continuous innovations in diagnostic specialty enzymes and wide product portfolio of major as well as local manufacturers.

For instance, in December 2016, BBI Solutions (BBI) announced the launch of Porcine Liver Esterase (PLE), a new enzyme for urinalysis. Continuous new product launches and rise in patient base in developed as well as developing countries are likely to drive the segment between 2018 and 2026. Data compiled from the CDC, the WHO, The American Heart Association, the International Diabetes Federation, and Partnership for a Healthier America indicated that 33.5% people in the U.S. suffer from high cholesterol and 387 million adults have diabetes, which cause about 17.3 million deaths per year. The immunoassay segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The immunoassay and others segments accounted for 40% share of the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market in terms of revenue in 2017.

Request for a Discount on Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=44472

Growth of the Asia Pacific Diagnostic Specialty Enzymes Market Likely To Be Hinged At China, India

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global diagnostic specialty enzymes market in 2017. Increased demand for preventive health care and adoption of advanced diagnostic tools such as molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing are likely to boost the growth of the diagnostic specialty enzymes market. Supportive reimbursement policies in the U.S. contributed to the leading share of the U.S. is also one of the factors contributing for major share of the North America market.

However, technical and niche nature and lack of customer education and process adoption are likely to hamper the market. Health care spending in emerging markets such as China and India is rising. This fuels the growth of the diagnostic specialty enzymes market in Asia Pacific. Development of health care infrastructure, increase in population, growth of the biotechnology industry, and surge in burden of diseases necessitating diagnostics are likely to boost the growth of the market in in Latin America from 2018 to 2026.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving method-ologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of re-search is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets