Dry Whey Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2014-2020

Whey is a liquid substance that is obtained from the separation of the milk, skim milk or cream in cheese making process. Dry whey is obtained by the extraction of water from the whey. Dry whey contains all the constituents in the same relative proportions as in liquid whey except water. On the basis of reconstitution, dry whey is of two types of dry sweet whey and dry acid whey. Dry Sweet whey does not contain more than 0.16% titratable acidity and dry acid whey does not contain more than 0.35% titratable acidity on a reconstitution basis. Dry whey has a greater nutritive value and functional properties like emulsification, water binding, foaming, gelling to foods, and viscosity building has made them applicable at various food, healthcare, nutritional, and beverage industries. The increasing demand for protein-based food products among countries like North America and the European region is supporting the growth of the dry whey market in these regions. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the consumption of dry whey due to increasing awareness and disposal income of the developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region. In dry whey market expansion strategies are used by companies like Arla food ingredients and milk specialties global in order to improve its supply of the whey proteins in the international market.

Rise in the demand for dairy based products due to the high nutritive value is contributing to the growth of the dry whey market. The key drivers for the growth of the dry whey market are the use of dry whey as ingredients in sports drinks and health foods such as protein supplements and nutritional bars. Dry whey proteins are easily digested and have a high level of metabolic efficiency. It also contains a high level of branched chain amino acids providing a surplus source of energy, acts as an antioxidant agent, stimulate muscle growth and aid weight loss. Driving demand for the nutritive food containing dry whey among the athletes. Rise in the demand for the ready to drink protein drinks has surged the demand for dry whey in the beverages.

Dry whey beverages are considered as a thirst quencher and are light, refreshing, and less acidic than fruit juices and are more suitable for health as compared to other drinks. Consumer awareness regarding dry whey health benefits such as aiding weight loss, anti-cancer properties, lowering cholesterol, improve immune response to asthma, lower risk of blood pressure and cardiovascular disease is driving the growth of dry whey in healthcare industries. On the other hand, the use of dry whey by dairy, baking, confectionery, baby food, and meat industry has surged the growth of the dry whey market. Increasing disposal income, urbanization, and rising standard of living have also increased the demand for the global dry whey market.

Global Dry Whey Market: Key Players

Major players are focusing on research and development to reduce the manufacturing cost and develop innovative techniques. High focus on the research and development has created opportunity for the developing new quality of whey products with improved functionality. Additionally, growth in the production process of functional food and beverages from dry whey has created a market opportunity for the distribution channels to satisfy the required demand.

