Electronic Medical Record Market showing footprints for Strong Annual Sales

The global Electronic Medical Record market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to a growing demand for a better quality of care, and increasing government initiatives to opt for patient flow management solutions and electronic medical records. An electronic medical record is a digital version of the paper chart of a patient. It contains all the data related to a patient’s medical history including medications, immunization dates, diagnoses, treatment plans, allergies, radiology images, and test results from laboratories. It is help to allow access to evidence-based tools that are used by healthcare providers to make decisions about a patient’s treatment. Additionally, It also helped to streamline as well as automate the workflow in a healthcare setting.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Electronic Medical Record Market. The research study provides estimates for Global Electronic Medical Record Forecast till 2025*.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Cerner Corporation (United States), Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (United States), CureMD Corporation (New York), AdvancedMD, Inc. (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), eClinicalWorks (United States), Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (Japan), Siemens Medical Solutions (Germany), McKesson Corporation (United States) and GE Healthcare (United States).

Market Trend

Technological Advancement and Modernization in the Healthcare Management System

Market Drivers

Increased Portability and Accessibility of Medical Document Management Systems

Opportunities

Huge Demand due to Better Management of Patient’s Information Record

Restraints

The Market Growth is Limited by the High Cost of Electronic Medical Record

Challenges

Rise in Concerns Regarding the Patient Data Safety & Security due to Increase in Cyber-Crime

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 3rd December 2019, Cerner, AWS work to reduce patient readmissions and time spent documenting patient visits. Cerner Corporation, a global leader in health care technology, has announced its plans to assist clients to further lower re-admission rates for patients, reduce health care waste and help cut the number of time physicians spend documenting patient visits.

On 2nd December 2019, Cerner Corporation, a global health care technology company, has achieved its 500th patent, a new innovative voice-assisted technology designed to make it easier for clinicians to document the details of a patient visit on a mobile device. This milestone builds on Cerner’s legacy of technological advancement and industry-leading patent portfolio, validating the company’s rich 40-year history of transformation at the intersection of health care and technology.

List of players also available in Coverage: Epic Systems Corporation (United States), General Electric Company (United States), Greenway Health, LLC (United States) and Quality Systems, Inc. (United States)

Market Segmentation: Type (Inpatient Electronic Medical Record, Ambulatory Electronic Medical Record), Application (Clinical Application, Administrative Application, Reporting in Healthcare System, Healthcare Financing, Clinical Research Application), Deployment Mode (Web/Cloud, On-premise), Component (Software, Service), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

