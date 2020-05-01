The global email marketing market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several leading players are present in the global email marketing market, says an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Some of the leading market players in the global email marketing include IBM, Microsoft Corp. Responsys Inc. Zoho Corp, and Epsilon. These players are investing on bringing new technologies to penetrate into the wide arena of the global email marketing market.

The rising trend of digital marketing era has a huge demand for email marketing due to a good response rate. The global email marketing market is anticipated to register at a staggering CAGR of 19.60% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The global email marketing market was valued at US$4.51bn in 2016; the same is expected to be valued at US$22.16 bn by the end of 2025.

On the basis of regional distribution, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a larger share in the global email marketing market. The growth in this region can be attributable to the rising number of email users. On the basis of segmentation, the global email marketing market is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise, in terms of enterprises. Of all these, the small and medium enterprises segment is projected to lead the global email marketing market in the upcoming years.

Increasing Number of Email Users to Propel the Global Email Marketing

Due to ever growing digital market, the numbers of email users are increasing day-by-day. Many people these days at least have two email accounts. One is for personal use and the other is for work or business purpose. Additionally, all the sectors such as Banking and Finance, IT, Telecom, FMCG, etc. are giving major importance to email marketing to retain customers and provide personalized customer satisfaction. Thus, the global email marketing market is expected to grow at substantial rate in the upcoming years.

Digital marketing courses are being taken up by the business houses, individuals, students, and, those who want to make a business in digital marketing. This provides them with insights on benefits of email marketing and how leads for business are generated through email marketing and how prospects customers can be converted to real time customer. Such courses promote the email marketing, owing to the robust growth in the global email marketing market in the upcoming years

Demand for Smart Phones to Promote Growth in the Global Email Marketing Market

An increasing adoption of smartphones is expected to boost the email marketing sector. Users do not need to open laptop or computers to access the email. The mobile phone comes with a preloaded app or simply then can download the app from Play store to access their emails. Emails are now just one touch away to access; hence the global email marketing is projected to expand in a grand way in the upcoming years.

The risk of hacking and spamming and certain laws in some countries to govern email marketing practices may restrain the growth in the global email marketing market in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, the growing importance of digital advertising and email marketing response rate is expected to drive the global email marketing market towards a grand expansion in the forthcoming years.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets