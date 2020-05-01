Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market To 2026 An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

The global exploration and production (E&P) software market was valued at US$ 4,240.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ North America is expected to hold the dominant revenue share, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 14.0%. The global exploration and production (E&P) software market is mainly driven by the growing natural oil & gas market and various technological advancements in the exploration and production sector

Rising oil & gas exploration and production (E&P) activities and growing investment in the oil & gas sector globally driving the market

Exploration & Production (E&P) is an upstream segment of the oil & gas industry which plays an important role in the process of locating, testing, and drilling of oil & gas. E&P software is an integrated solution which is completely dedicated to managing every process from exploration to production. With recent advancements in digital technology, the deployment of E&P software by oil & gas companies has increased to a great extent. Also, the increased growth of the global oil & gas industry has led to growing demand for E&P software. New oil and gas exploration activities, along with heavy investments in refineries and pipelines in the Americas, APAC, and Middle East & Africa are the major factors driving the market’s growth. Also, there continues to be tremendous rise in technological advancements in recent years, which has driven the usage of oilfield equipment and the growth of the software market.

These technological advancements can be seen in terms of new cloud deployment models, platforms, and data analytics to extract meaningful information/insights about several oil & gas reserves and their exploration activities. This has also resulted in the adoption of various types of drilling for oil & gas extraction, such as directional and horizontal drilling, supporting the demand for different types of drilling E&P software

Growing adoption of hybrid cloud solution playing a crucial factor in the expansion of the market

The exploration and production (E&P) software market can be segmented based on deployment type, operation type, software type, and region. The deployment type segment is classified into on premise software and cloud based software. Cloud based software is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment of the exploration and production (E&P) software market. The growth in this segment is due to the rising level of digitization, growing awareness and adoption of cloud computing technologies exploration and production (E&P) software market

The operation type segment includes on shore and off shore. The software type segment includes risk management mapping, seismic amplitude analysis, portfolio aggregation, performance tracking, navigation system, resource valuation, reservoir characterization, reservoir simulation, drilling, and production.

The market in Asia Pacific projected to expand at the highest CAGR among all regions in the exploration and production (E&P) software market

In terms of geography, the exploration and production (E&P) software market is segmented into five regions namely, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these, Europe is expected to hold a major share of above 25% of the market in terms of revenue, by 2026. The market in Europe is projected to expand considerably due to the presence of complex geographical structures and pipelines. There have been increasing investments along with spiraling exploration and production activities in the region. Also, European governments are taking initiatives to help several potential small and medium-sized businesses accelerate the introduction and development of new innovative technologies in the oil & gas sector. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global exploration and production (E&P) software market include Paradigm B.V., ETL Solutions Ltd., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions (Formerly Merrick Systems), Petrolink Services, Inc. eDrilling AS, TDE Group GmbH, and Etech International, Inc. These players are focusing on acquisitions and new strategic collaborations in order to increase their market share in the global exploration and production (E&P) software market

