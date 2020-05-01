Fat Powders Market Is Expected To Peak Demand With Featuring Expert Panel 2019 – 2027

Fat powders are a convenient and economical solution for traditional butter, vegetable oils, creams, and others. Fat powders are widely used in the food industry for a wide band of applications ranging from bakery products to beverages to sauces and condiments. Fat powders are functional ingredients which are used to enhance the taste, texture, and sensorial appeal of the food products. Besides, adding flavor and texture to the end product, fat powders are used to extend the shelf life of the products.

Fat powders are convenient to store, handle, and process and are potent to add creaminess and whitening effect to the food products. The growing advancement in the food and beverage industry is providing strong market prospects to fat powders Market players are focusing on the introduction of new application-specific product offerings to better address specific requirements from the end use industry. Moreover, market players have been channelizing efforts to strengthen their distribution channels while focusing on direct sales of fat powders. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing fat powder with additional protein and vegetable fat content with more cost-effective solution.

Growing Demand for Dairy Ingredients and Increasing End Uses in Food Industry is Paving the Path for Fat Powders An increase in food and beverage manufacturing, along with the development of cold chain capacities in order to ensure the efficient quality of food is expected to boost demand for ingredients used in the production of final food and beverage products. Over the past few years, there has been a substantial change in consumer eating habits.

Some of the major players of Fat Powders market include: Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV, Imeko Dairy Products B.V., Solarec, Frontera Group, Inc., Vitusa Global, FIT, Vreugdenhil Dairy Foods, Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited, Polindus, Glenstal Foods Ltd., and Hoogwegt International B.V.

In 2018, Lactalis Ingredients, launched Lactimilk, a new Fat-filled dairy powder (fat powder) with 28% fat and 24% protein to match with the whole milk powder composition. The products is made from skimmed milk and vegetable fat and is fortified with vitamin A and vitamin D.

Increasing disposable income and improvements in the standard of living has resulted in an increase in restaurant chains, confectioneries, bakeries, and others which is, in turn, providing significant upsurge in demand for fat powders which are used to improve fat distribution in different food mixes, enhance texture and mouthfeel of food products, and add creaminess, opacity and adhesive properties to the products. Besides, increasing trend for bakery, bread and confectionary products in daily diets and rising consumption of processed food is creating strong demand for fat powder market over the forecast period.

