Feed Pellet Machine Market Growth Prospects, Demand And Forecast 2027

Feed Pellet Machine Market – Introduction

A feed palletizing machine is a biomass molding equipment. It is used to make oil cake, flour maize, etc. into pellets. These machines are generally preferred to make animal feed pellets. The raw materials used are bean pulp, corn, grass, rice husk, straw, wheat stalk, alfalfa, etc., which are inserted into the feeder and are pressed by the roller in the matrix. The materials are heated to high temperature (about 60~80 degree Celsius) owing to high pressure and friction in the matrix. With increased pressure and temperature, the materials are then grinded and forced into molds which then form pellets. The pellets have high strength after cooling.

A flat die pellet machine is mostly used to process materials with large adhesive force for both feed and fuel pellets in small and medium scale production. These machines have numerous advantages such as greater mobility, low noise, and lower energy consumption but have relatively lower productivity over ring die pellet machines. Ring die pellet machines have large capacity output for pellet production with higher density pellets.

Feed Pellet Machine Market –Competitive Landscape

The feed pellet machine market is highly fragmented with local competitors accounting for majority of market share. Many local vendors have entered the industry since the machine requires minimum maintenance and is not complex to manufacture. Customers can opt for local vendors, but there is a huge mark up from the vendor and no guarantee for after sales service. Thus, most customers prefer European or American companies for their manufacturing reliability.

CPM Pellet Mill

The gained prominence in 1931 and is involved in manufacturing of pellet mills. The company’s long history of pellet mills has given it a competitive advantage over others in terms of feed pellet production. The company has its sales and service operations in Europe, North America, Asia, and other regions. It offers feed pellet for pet food, corn wet milling, wood and ethanol industries.

ANDRITZ

Andritz is an integrated group which provides systems, plants, equipment and their services for various end-user industries. The company is mainly involved in metal working, pulp and paper, and hydropower industries. It has over 29000 employees with its geographic presence in more than 280 locations in over 40 countries. Its feed pellet machines are designed for large scale feed pellet production which ensures efficient control of pellet quality with required energy consumption. Its feed pellet machines are preferred for large scale feed production.

Muyang Pellet Mill

Muyang Co. Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is an integrated solution provider of equipment, plant and their services in the field of feed manufacturing. The company specializes in poultry feed pellets and its feed pellet machines ranges from 1.5 ton to 27 tons per hour. This feed capacity production is good for medium and large scale pellet manufacturers who have considerable budget above small feed manufacturers.

Feed Pellet Machine Market – Dynamics

Growing animal feed industry to drive the demand for feed pellet machines

Animal feed is produced in more than 130 countries. Different animal species are being reared across these countries for various purposes such as milk, meat, protein etc. Feed is considered to be the major component of animal rearing as it adds significant cost to the production. Increasing consumption of animal meat has increased the demand to raise livestock across all regions. The animal feed pellet industry has expanded in response to increasing global population, growing urbanization, and increasing purchasing power. Feed pellet mills are predominantly located in Asia and North America. About 60% of feed production is through pellet production and it is more prevalent in Europe. The feed production will demand for the higher feed pellet production machineries thereby attributing the demand for feed pellet machine market over the forecast timeline.