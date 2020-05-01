Flavored Salt Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future 2017 – 2027

Overview:

Flavored salts contains various flavors such as butter, garlic, onion, and others that helps in enhancing the flavor of various food products globally. Flavored salts are used for enhancing texture and flavors to food and beverage products. In addition, flavored salts possess better solubility along with high mineral content. Flavored salts are also blended with other types of herbs and spices in order to enhance the color and appearance of a variety of food products. Flavored salts are also used for preserving canned food products in order to preserve the food products for long duration. Flavored salts provides better flavor to the regular food. Flavored salts are mainly used in the preparations of cuisines which helps in providing various flavors to the food along with changing the appearance of the food. Many flavored salt manufacturers are using various blends of flavored salts in packaged food products along with providing great taste and texture to the food products.

Global Flavored Salt: Market Segmentation

The global flavored salt market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region. The global flavored salt market is segmented on the basis of product type such as garlic, butter, onion, smoked, truffle, celery, and others. The global flavored salt market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as retailers, supermarket, grocery stores, and others. The global flavored salt market is segmented on the basis of application such as savory products, bakery, confectionary, poultry products, seafood products, and others. Hence, the global flavored salt market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Flavored Salt Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global flavored salt industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global flavored salt market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing usage of flavored salts in various food products along with resulting in high fast food consumption, has strengthened the growth of global flavored salt market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Flavored Salt Market: Growth Drivers

The global flavored salt market driving factors are rising living of standard of the consumers along with increasing commercialization of food industry and awareness regarding the benefits of flavored salts in the food. The flavored salts market is influenced directly by the trends in the food industry, particularly the fast food and meat industries. The market is considered a recession-proof market as consumers can use flavored salts for home cooking as well. Globalization and high influence of westernization in the emerging countries are fueling demand for foreign cuisines such as Italian and French food, which calls for specialized flavors and seasonings. There is also a growing opportunity in the market for organic flavored salts made from all natural ingredients. Companies operating in flavored salts market primarily adopting new product strategy in order to increase their product portfolio along with expansion in other emerging markets. Hence, the global flavored salt market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Flavored Salt Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global flavored salt market include SaltWorks, Vancouver Island Salt Co., Cornish Sea Salt, Morton Salt, Inc., Tata Sons Ltd., Cerebos, K+S Windsor Salt Ltd., El Nasr Salines Co., and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global flavored salt market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global flavored salt market till 2025.

