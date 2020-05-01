Geocells Market Leaders to face stronger headwinds from Emerging Players

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Geocells Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Geocells Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Geocells. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Strata Systems (United States), PRS Geo-Technologies (United Kingdom), Presto Geosystems (United States), Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (Netherland), TMP Geosynthetics (China), Terram Geosynthetics-now part of Berry Plastics (United Kingdom), BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao (China), ABG Ltd. (United Kingdom) and Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd. (China).

Geocells refers to cellular confinement systems made from strips of welded high-density polyethylene which forms a honeycomb grid when expanded and are filled with soil. Geocells have numerous applications in the soil stabilization of unpaved roadways, slope erosion control, channel protection, and retaining walls. Geocells market has high growth prospects owing to growth in the construction infrastructure worldwide. Further, increasing use of novel polymeric alloys for making geocells expected to drive the demand for over the forecasted period.

Market Drivers

Growth in Construction Industry

Government Initiatives for Sustainable Infrastructure Development

Market Trend

Rising Applications of Geocells for Channel & Slope Protection

Increasing Use of Novel Polymeric Alloys for Making Geocells

Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Polyester and Polymeric Alloy Based Geocells

Infrastructural Development in the Developing Economies

Challenges

Low Awareness about Geocells in the Emerging Countries

The Global Geocells is segmented by following Product Types:

Raw Material, High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Others

Major applications/end-users industry are:

Load Support, Channel & Slope Protection, Retention of Walls, Others

Design: Perforated, Non-Perforated

Top Players in the Market are: Strata Systems (United States), PRS Geo-Technologies (United Kingdom), Presto Geosystems (United States), Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (Netherland), TMP Geosynthetics (China), Terram Geosynthetics-now part of Berry Plastics (United Kingdom), BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao (China), ABG Ltd. (United Kingdom) and Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd. (China).

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Geocells Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Geocells market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Geocells Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Geocells

Chapter 4: Presenting the Geocells Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Geocells market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Geocells Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Geocells Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

