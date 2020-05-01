Glasses Free 3D Display Market Statistics Facts, and Forecast By 2027

The global glasses free 3D display market is likely to experience considerable growth over the period of forecast, from 2019 to 2027. The glasses free 3D displays are also known by their more technically term auto-stereoscopic displays. This technology has been around for almost a decade.

For several years, 3D glasses were used to watch 3D movies and a certain type seating arrangement was also needed to watch a 3D movie. However, the basic idea behind the working of glasses free 3D display technology is quite simple. In place of an entirely flat screen, a particular optical gadget is laminated on top of the conventional display screen to regulate directions of light from the pixels on the display screen so as to make both the eyes see different pixels. However, one eye sees essentially sees a different image than the other eye and that is how the current world is viewed.

Some of the examples of glasses free 3D display displays technology comprise the following:

lenticular lens

light field displays

parallax barrier

holographic

volumetric display

The global glass free 3D display market is likely to gather momentum from the unique properties of the product. Glass free 3D display technology makes use of the technology of autostereoscopy display, which shows 3D images without having to use 3D glasses or eyewear.

Eye tracking and multiple views are two of the approaches that have been utilized to accommodate the motion. This technology does away with the need for display to sense eyes of the viewers. Lenticular display technology, parallax barrier, and light field display are some of the technologies that are used by the manufacturers for the making of glass free 3D displays. These technologies also provide high quality image with way better resolution. As such, these properties offer substantial growth opportunity for the global glass free 3D display market over the assessment tenure.

Global Glasses-Free 3D Display Market: Introduction

The glasses-free 3D display is an auto stereoscopy method of displaying three-dimensional images without the use of special glasses or headgear by the viewer. Glasses-free 3D displays are capable of displaying traditional 2D videos as well as 3D content. Glasses-free 3D displays technology is developed to eliminate the current 3D technology limitation that require to wear 3D glasses to watch 3D images on displays. The glasses-free 3D display is also known as Ultra-D. Ultra-D is the backbone to state of the art displays that allows human eye to view the video content in-depth with high clarity without wearing 3D glasses. Glasses-free 3D display consist of two key elements such as front end optics and a multi-view render engine. Glasses-free 3D displays are enabled with real-time conversion feature that converts 2D or 3D content into glasses-free 3D in milliseconds with realistic details. The use of glasses-free 3D display is an ideal solution for digital signage, medical, military, automotive, and electronic applications.

Global Glasses-Free 3D Display Market: Competition Landscape

IQH3D LTD.

IQH3D LTD. is headquartered in Miami, Florida, the U.S. The Company is a manufacturer of high quality, stylish and futuristic 3D technology products across the globe. In March 2019, the company in partnership with Stream TV Networks located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the U.S. launched the 65 inches Glasses-Free 3D Ultra-D enabled 4K digital displays at the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, the U.S.

Magnetic 3D

Magnetic 3D is headquartered in New York, the U.S. The company is engaged in designing and manufacturing of glasses-free 3D displays for wide range of applications. In May 2016, the company launched its latest glasses-free 3D display of 46 inches that converts glasses based 3D image into the glasses-free 3D image in real time at Information Display’s exhibition located in San Francisco, California, the U.S.

Some of the key players operating in the global glasses-free 3D display market are Stream TV Networks, Inc., IQH3D LTD., Alioscopy, Magnetic 3D, Tronxyz Technology Co. Ltd., SeeFront, Evistek, Kangde Xin, and Leyard.

Global Glasses-Free 3D Display Market: Dynamics

Rising Adoption of Glasses-Free 3D Display in Consumer Electronics

In consumer electronics, with technological advancement electronic display manufacturers are focusing towards adoption of glasses-free 3D display technology that consist of front end optics and a multi-view render engine. Glasses-free 3D displays provide in depth and high clarity 3D content without requirement of wearing special glasses. Multiple manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing of glasses-free 3D display of nearly any size and compatible with touch screen feature as well. With the help of touch screen feature, a consumer can have seamless experience with television, smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Moreover, glasses-free 3D displays are enabled with feature of adjusting viewing depth of image. This feature helps viewer to set the amount of depth level according to their convenience just like they would change audio volume which is expected to fuel the adoption rate of glasses free 3D display in consumer electronic devices. As a result of these factors, the glasses free 3D display market is anticipated to witness prominent growth during forecast period.

Growing Use of Glasses-Free 3D Display in Medical Science

Glasses-free 3D display provide detailed image with high clarity without wearing special glasses owing to which it is used in medical science during micro surgery or neuro-navigation. In micro surgery or neuro navigation, the use of glasses-free 3D display plays vital role to display detailed image with help of high resolution camera system to display live 3D image on screen. The use of this technology reduces the probability of error in medical imaging, owing to this, it is expected to drive the growth of the market in coming years.