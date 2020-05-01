Global Tantalum Tube Industry 2019 Market Share, Regional Analysis, Growth Insights, Leading Companies, End Users and Forecast to 2024

Tantalum is a very heavy metal with a dark blue-gray appearance. It is a ductile and hard metal and has high corrosion resistance. It is hardly reactive to any chemical at temperature below 150oC and is only dissolvable by hydrofluoric acid. Among all the metals it has the fourth highest melting point.
The market study on the global Tantalum Tube market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The study will feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2019 to 2026, at the global level and across the major regions mentioned above. The study has been created using a unique research methodology specifically designed for this market.
On the basis of Type, the market is split into
- Seamless
- Welded
- Others
On the basis of End-use Industry, the market is split into
- Oil & Gas
- Aerospace
- Chemical
- Military
- Others
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
- North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
- Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
- Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
- South America- Brazil, Argentina
- Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Key Market Players
- H.C. Starck GmbH
- The Plansee Group
- Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd,
- Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd
- Vascotube GmbH
- Zhuzhou Jiabang Refractory Metal Co., Ltd.
- Stanford Advanced Materials
- ATI
- 9 The Goodfellow Group of companies
- Amardeep Steel Centre
