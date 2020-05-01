Global Tantalum Tube Industry 2019 Market Share, Regional Analysis, Growth Insights, Leading Companies, End Users and Forecast to 2024

Tantalum is a very heavy metal with a dark blue-gray appearance. It is a ductile and hard metal and has high corrosion resistance. It is hardly reactive to any chemical at temperature below 150oC and is only dissolvable by hydrofluoric acid. Among all the metals it has the fourth highest melting point.

The market study on the global Tantalum Tube market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The study will feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2019 to 2026, at the global level and across the major regions mentioned above. The study has been created using a unique research methodology specifically designed for this market.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into

Seamless

Welded

Others

On the basis of End-use Industry, the market is split into

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Chemical

Military

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

H.C. Starck GmbH

The Plansee Group

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co. Ltd,

Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd

Vascotube GmbH

Zhuzhou Jiabang Refractory Metal Co., Ltd.

Stanford Advanced Materials

ATI

9 The Goodfellow Group of companies

Amardeep Steel Centre

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Tantalum Tube Market Overview

5. Global Tantalum Tube Market by Type

6. Global Tantalum Tube Market by End-use Industry

7. Global Tantalum Tube Market by Region

8. North America Tantalum Tube Market

9. Europe Tantalum Tube Market

10. Asia Pacific Tantalum Tube Market

11. South America Tantalum Tube Market

12. Middle East & Africa Tantalum Tube Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Tantalum Tube Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

