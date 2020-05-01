Gout Therapeutic Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

The global gout therapeutic market was initially valued at US$1874 mn in 2018, as per the new research report published by Transparency Market Research. The research report further expects the market to develop at a CAGR of around 8.3% for the given projection period of 2019 to 2027. With this rate of growth, the market is then estimated to reach a valuation worth US$3820 mn by the fall of 2027.

As per a recent research report published by National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the prevalence of gout among adults in the US is around 3.9% and this has affected nearly 8.3 million people across the nation. Such a high number patients is thus the chief driving factor for the development of the global gout therapeutic market. This is a clear indicator that the regional segment of North America will dominate the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

In addition to this, there are several other important factors that are also helping to push the growth of the North America gout therapeutic market to a next level. Increasing demand for biologics for treating gout, rapid growth in the geriatric population in the region, and favorable policies for medical reimbursement are some of the important factors that are helping the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is likely to account for a significant share of the global gout therapeutics market by 2027. This is due to a surge in the number of gout cases in highly populated countries such as India and China, large geriatric population in Japan, and rise in adoption of biologics therapeutics in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The gout therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026.

Innovation in research & development leading to several new drug approvals for gout is likely to propel the global gout therapeutics market.

Promising drug pipeline and approvals to propel gout therapeutics market

Demand for effective therapeutics for gout treatment is increasing. Numerous pipeline products and recent approvals of drugs to treat gout arthritis are expected to drive the gout therapeutics market during the forecast period. New medication are being developed, such as arhalofenate, which is estimated to target renal transporters of uric acid, primarily URAT1 and OAT4, acting as uricosuric agents. Furthermore, new xanthine oxidase inhibitors, Topiloric and Uriadec, have been developed and labelled in Japan by Fujiyakuhin Co., Ltd. Japan and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd. Japan, respectively.

Increase in patient preference for biologics drives the demand for gout therapeutics

Physicians have rapidly prescribed urate lowering drugs to control uric acid levels in patients suffering from gout. Hence, a rise in the number of promising drug pipeline and rapid acceptance of new drugs are expected to propel the global gout therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Antihyperuricemic agents (urate-lowering drugs) to be highly attractive segment

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global gout therapeutics market based on drug type and distribution channel. In terms of drug type, the antihyperuricemic agents (urate-lowering drugs) segment is projected to account for leading share of the global gout therapeutics market during the forecast period.

According to The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, estimated prevalence of gout is more than 2%. It is a highly common inflammatory arthritis affecting males older than 75 years in the U.S.

Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest and highly attractive market for gout therapeutics. The gout therapeutics market in the region is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to high prevalence and increase in incidence of gout, surge in adoption of biosimilar products, and large base of pharmaceutical companies.

The gout therapeutics market in the U.K. is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The country is projected to retain its share of the gout therapeutics market from 2019 to 2027. Moreover, high incidence of gout arthritis is anticipated to propel the market in the U.K. during the forecast period.

The gout therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR, owing to the large population in countries such as India and China, large geriatric population in Japan, and improving health care facilities.

New product development and strategic alliances in international market: Key trend among leading players

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global market. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teijin Pharma Limited., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., and Horizon Pharma plc. are major players operating in the market. Other prominent players in the global gout therapeutics market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Iroko Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and MERCK & CO., Inc.