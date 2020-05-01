Graphene Sensors Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast | 2027

Graphene Sensors Market: Introduction

Graphene is an ideal material for making sensors, since graphene has extraordinary electrical conductivity and heat resistance. It can be used in various applications, such as for making sensors, RFID, composites, research and development, functional ink, energy storing, and as polymer additive, among others. Graphene material has large surface to volume ratio. The large surface area of graphene is able to increase the surface loading of desired biomolecules and improve electrical conductivity. Hence, the graphene-based sensors are considered ideal for the sensing equipment. Graphene material also has small band gaps that are beneficial for conducting electrons between biomolecules and electrode surface, which make them highly sensitive. It has a high carrier mobility as well as density, and high thermal conductivity. All these properties are driving the global market.

Graphene material provides design possibilities in the manufacturing of sensors. They are miniaturized and sensitive as compared to other sensors material. Moreover, these sensors can work quickly and are less expensive than traditional sensors. Some graphene sensors also consists of Field Effect Transistor (FET) with a graphene channel. Graphene-based nanoelectronic devices have also been explored for their use in DNA sensors for detecting nucleobases and nucleotides, in gas sensors for detecting different gases, use in PH sensors, environmental contamination sensors, strain and pressure sensors, among others.

Global Graphene Sensors Market: Competition Landscape

In June 2019, Emberion launched a new hyperspectral graphene photodetector, which can be used for on-site analysis of food and agriculture products with the help of infrared detection at a lower cost than existing sensor technologies

In May 2018, Graphenea launched sales of GFETs – graphene field effect transistors aimed at lowering barriers in adoption of graphene, especially for sensors. Graphenea introduced two standard GFET-for-sensing configurations: GFET-S10 and GFET-S20. Each of the two includes 36 individual GFETs on a one square centimeter die, while differing in device layout.

Graphenea S.A.

Graphenea S.A. is headquartered in Spain. The company manufactures, produces, and supplies graphene for industrial and research needs. It has developed a synthesis and transfer process to obtain high uniformity monolayer graphene films on any substrate. The company is involved in graphene manufacturing, graphene production, graphene supplier CVD, graphene films, graphene oxide, monolayer graphene, bilayer graphene, and trilayer graphene, among other segments.

XG Sciences Inc.

XG Sciences, Inc. is a privately held corporation with headquarter in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. serving customers around the world. The company manufactures the xGnP brand graphene nanoplatelets, a new type of carbon nanoparticle as well as conductive inks and coatings, electrodes, and specialty sheet products based on their materials.

Vorbeck Materials Corporation

Vorbeck Materials Corporation manufactures and supplies graphene materials. The company has patented carbon-based materials based on single-atom thick graphene sheets that are used in conductive ink, plastic additive, and battery electrode applications. Vorbeck Materials Corporation serves security, medical diagnostics, electronics, and aerospace businesses.

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC is a U.K.-based company, which has developed a plasma process to functionalize graphene and other Nano materials. The company’s subsidiaries include Haydale Limited, which is engaged in research and development, manufacture, and sales of surface functionalized graphene products; and Nano HexLimited, which is engaged in sales and distribution. Haydale Limited is an active company incorporated in 2003. It is a subsidiary of Haydale Graphene Industries PLC with registered office in Ammanford, Dyfed. Haydale Limited is involved in manufacturing and supply of graphene sensors.

Graphene Laboratories Inc.

Graphene Laboratories, Inc. is engaged in research, development, and manufacturing of chemical products. The company provides analytical, prototype development, and consulting services. Graphene Laboratories Inc. has huge market capacities in the U.S. Graphene Laboratories (owned by Graphene 3D Lab) is developing and marketing functional graphene materials and devices. Graphene Labs operates an online store called Graphene Supermarket, which offers online graphene related products and other advanced materials. In February 2013, Graphene Labs signed a strategic alliance agreement with Lomiko Metals to co-develop a vertically integrated supply chain.

Some of the significant players in the graphene sensors market are Graphenea S.A., Emberion, XG Sciences, Vorbrck Materials, Haydale Limited, Graphene Laboratories, CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphene Nanochem PLC, Angstron Material, Inc., and ACS Material, LLC, among others.