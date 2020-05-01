Haulm Topper Market Analysis by Global Segments, Region, Size and Forecast 2027

Global Haulm Topper Market – Introduction

A haulm topper is an agricultural machine used to cut stems (haulms) of potato, beet root, sugar beet, carrot, and other cultivated root vegetables. The haulm topper is used to cut the haulms and separate the vegetable from the stems, which is subsequently collected by the harvester. Its operation is similar that of a flail mover (flail mover is used to cut big grass or plants that cannot be cut by a standard or an ordinary mover); however, it is more likely to be called potato drill. The haulm topper can be attached to a tractor, either to the front or rear end of the tractor. This machinery increases the efficiency of the plucking of potatoes and reduces human effort and time.

Behind the tractor equipped with the haulm topper is trailed or followed by the harvester to collect potatoes from the field.

Global Haulm Topper Market – Competitive Landscape

BASELIER

BASELIER, established in 1951, is currently is based in Industrieterrein Reinierpolder 1,

Netherlands. BASELIER offers three categories of products such as folding leaves, tillage and planting machines. The company’s products include combi cutter, row cutter, front router, full field cutter, hydraulically folding cutter, element cutter, back former, head milling cutter, milling leg combination, haulm topper, hydraulically folding haulm topper, and haulm topper with side drain.

Dewulf

Dewulf was founded in 1946. It is presently based in Roeselare, Belgium. The company manufactures agricultural machines for the cultivation of potatoes, carrots, and other root crops. The Company is situated in three different countries like Belgium, Netherlands and Romania. The company engages in the development and production of agricultural machinery that are used for planting, harvesting, cultivating, sorting, grading, and transporting root crops.

Mexport Maquinaria Agrícola B.V.

Mexport Maquinaria Agrícola B.V., founded in 1989, is currently based in Stiens Holanda, Netherlands. The company’s products are primarily utilized for various agricultural operations such as soil preparation, potato treatment, crop protection, harvest technology, storage technology, in- and out store technology, and planting technology. The company’s products include mechanical weed management, haulm toppers, power hillers, power hillers, power hillers.

AVR

AVR, established in 1849, is currently based at Roeselare, Belgium. The company engages in the manufacture and sales of potato harvesters along with other agricultural machines that are utilized in agriculture and the horticulture sectors. It offers products for five different operations such as haulm toppers, soil cultivators, harvesters, potato planters and crop handling. The company’s products include multivator, front cultivator, GE-force, hook tine cultivator, combi machine, and ridger.

GRIMME UK Ltd

GRIMME UK Ltd was founded in 1939 and presently, it is based in Swineshead Boston, U.K. The company offers 150 types of products for vegetable cultivation. It provides technology for potato, beet, vegetables and other crops. The company’s products include harvesters, seeders, cultivators and haulm toppers.

Rising demand for agricultural equipment, globally

Rising demand for agricultural equipment, globally, is a major factor driving the haulm toppers market. Demand for mechanical equipment has increased owing to a large number of farmers opting for machines over conventional techniques of cultivation or growing crops. These machines are efficient and reduce the time required for plowing and towing. Technological advancement is also a major factor boosting the agricultural market, which in turn is estimated to boost the haulm topper market during the forecast period.