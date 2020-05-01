Hot Air Generators Market To 2027 Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

Global Hot Air Generators Market – Introduction

Hot air generators are mainly used to generate hot air so as to give the highest possible thermal efficiency and are especially designed to operate with different kinds of fuels such as natural gas. A hot air generator is used to generate direct and indirect type for rendering which ranges up to 1000 ° Celsius.

Hot air generators are exclusively designed with two passes system, which comprise a radiation chamber made of a steel plate, connected with the furnace.

Hot air generators have unique features such as filters, robust grade casing, complete combustion, frames and fans, and precise arrangement for airflow. They are compact and lightweight, and offer a hassle free maintenance.

Furthermore, hot air generators can be used for different purposes from spray booth painting to heating agro based products.

Hot air generator is also known as HAG in a process industry where excess hot air is not available.

Global Hot Air Generators Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Global Hot Air Generators Market

Rising industrialization in developing and developed countries is expected to drive the hot air generators market during the forecast period

Hot air generators are used in food & beverage sectors, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for hot air generators worldwide.

Increasing adoption of hot air generators in construction activities across the world is expected to accelerate the growth of the hot air generators market over the forecast period 2019- 2027.

Continuous rise in automobile production is also an important factor boosting the global hot air generators market.

Consistent rise in demand for hot air generators due to its unique features such as remarkable performance, low maintenance, and durability is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to hold significant share of the global hot air generators market

In terms of region, the global hot air generators market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant share of the global hot air generators market during the forecast period due to rise in construction activities with the increasing population in the region

The hot air generators market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period due to expansion of construction and manufacturing sectors in the region. This in turn is expected to propel the market in the region in the next few years.

North America is expected to hold prominent share of the global hot air generators market due to increasing demand for hot air generators which can be used in industrial heating.

Global Hot Air Generators Market – Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the hot air generators market are increasingly investing in research and development activities to develop new and innovative techniques to manufacture hot air generators. The hot air generators market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous manufacturers in developed and developing regions. Furthermore, manufacturers are striving to gain a competitive edge through increased product differentiation.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global hot air generators market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25% to 30% share of the market. Key players operating in the global hot air generators market include:

AAB Heat Exchangers Private Limited.

Balkrishna Boilers Private Limited.

Kerone

Khodiyar Engineering.

Knackwell Engineers

M.E ENERGY

Microtech Boilers Private Limited.

PM Industries And Process Equipments Private Limited.

Thermtech Industries

