HVAC Pump Market – Competitive Dynamics, Trends, Forecast 2027

Global HVAC Pump Market– Introduction

An HVAC pump is a condensate pump used to provide moisture consistency, reduce energy consumption, and improve air quality and thermal comfort. It is mainly used to pump the condensate (water) produced in an HVAC (cooling or heating), condensing boiler furnace, refrigeration, and steam system.

HVAC pumps are used in various applications such as in manufacturing plants, sports complex, offices, apartment buildings, data centers, retail, hospitals, central heating/chiller plants, schools, and green building projects.

HVAC pumps are equipped with variable-frequency drives (VFD), and intelligent controls used in industrial, commercial, and municipal structures and buildings to save energy costs.

HVAC pumps used in the HVAC industry are both single suction i.e. that have single inlet, and double suction i.e. that have double inlet with almost similar performance efficiencies and characteristics. Double inlet pumps are used in high volume applications in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

Global HVAC Pump Market–Dynamics

Key Drivers of the HVAC Pump Market

Growing industrialization in developing and developed countries is leading to increased demand for oil and lubricants, which is expected to drive the HVAC pump market during the forecast period.

Increasing energy security concerns among consumers along with refrigeration demand and improved air conditioning is expected to drive the HVAC pump market.

Shifting consumer preferences for energy-efficient solutions with service affordability, superior efficiency, and minimum running costs are expected to fuel the growth of the HVAC pump market.

Increasing need for cooling and heating devices, with respect to reduction of carbon dioxide emissions is expected to accelerate the growth of the HVAC pump market.

Other major factors driving the growth of the HVAC pump market are rising demand to bring down energy consumption, and government tax rebates and tax credit programs.

One of the factors accelerating the demand for HVAC pumps is to upgrade the old HVAC system to a new one.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of the Global HVAC Pump Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the global HVAC pump market during the forecast period due to the growing urbanization and increasing population that has led to the increase in commercial and residential constructional activities.

Furthermore, rapid industrialization and the fast growing economy in India and China has had a disastrous impact on the atmosphere, despite the government of India and China using energy efficient devices and technologies to reduce air pollution. This in turn is expected to drive the demand for HVAC pumps over the next few years. For instance, the Health Effects Institute (US), has observed that air pollution in China has resulted in more than 1.1 million deaths in 2015. The government of China has implemented strict regulations with respect to green buildings and energy efficiency. The strict norms increases the demand for HVAC pumps across the country with the use of advanced and high quality HVAC equipment.

The economic situation across the world is complicated with many uncertainties in the coming years. Government regulations with respect to reducing air pollution, and global warming across the world is projected to increase the demand for HVAC pumps in mature markets such as Europe and North America.

