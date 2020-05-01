Industrial Recombinant Protein Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2014-2020

The industrial recombinant protein is a controlled form of protein, which is created in many ways to produce proteins in larger quantities. It is also being used at large in the modification of gene and in many useful commercial products as these proteins take a very short time to develop as compared to other types. The process involved in the formation of an industrial recombinant protein is called recombinant technology. The industrial recombinant protein market is gaining a lot of demand and attention across the world as industrial recombinant proteins and its products have diverse applications in the industries such as food, pesticides, pharmaceutical, veterinary, agriculture and detergents. Manufacturers of industrial recombinant protein have great opportunities for business in these sectors. The countries like the US, Mexico, Canada France, Italy, and many others who spend a lot of money on research are playing a key role in driving the industrial recombinant protein market. Some of the companies that are leading industrial recombinant protein market are Eli Lilly and Company, Abnova Corporation, Biologics International Corp, and Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.

Over the years, industrial recombinant protein has gained a lot of attention. The key driver of industrial recombinant protein market is the increase in the expenditure on research & development and the increased use and applications of industrial recombinant protein in pharmaceutical, agriculture and food industries. There is a hike in chronic diseases amongst people across the world which has led to growth in the industrial recombinant protein market as these proteins are essential in curing the chronic illness. Many economies are inclining towards biotechnology across the world which is also one of the drivers of the industrial recombinant protein market. The main restraint of industrial recombinant protein is that the production process requires excessive cost and time, but researchers and existing manufacturers are continuously working towards more affordable and less time-consuming options.

Some of the leading players in the industrial recombinant protein market are Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Novoprotein, Merck KGaA, Kaneka Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Abnova Corporation, Biologics International Corp, and, Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S is currently looking for partners so as to innovate together in this area and develop and expand their research.

The countries like the US, China, Canada, and France are spending a huge amount of money on research & development of industrial recombinant Protein to find innovative ways for reducing the cost and time in the production of industrial recombinant proteins. Looking at the positive impact of industrial recombinant protein on chronic diseases, the usage of the industrial recombinant protein is increasing exponentially in food and drugs. This is where industrial recombinant proteins have a huge market to cater to. Manufacturers have a lot of opportunities in underdeveloped and developing countries where there are fewer resources available for the pharmaceutical, and food industries to get the industrial recombinant protein.

Industrial recombinant proteins are also being used in the agriculture industry which is the primary source of income to the Asian and South African countries. This gives market entrants and existing players a huge platform to enter into industrial recombinant protein market. In addition to this, here is an upsurge in the drug discovery due to more need of medicines across the globe, which is taking the industrial recombinant protein market to a different level. Manufacturers even have good opportunities in detergent making companies as these companies also use industrial recombinant proteins for getting better results.

