Industrial Rice Cooker Market To 2027 Extensively Used By The Majority Of Industries Forecast

Global Industrial Rice Cooker Market– Introduction

offer a hassle free operation and is used to make different kinds of rice such as white rice, brown rice, grits, and oatmeal without constantly monitoring the process. Industrial rice cookers are often used to warm and cook cheese, vegetables, and macaroni.

An industrial rice cooker is versatile and simple to use; it ensures stress free preparation of some of the most popular dishes such as biryani and pilaf, as it varies in heat source, capacity, and controls.

Industrial rice cookers have different uncooked and cooked rice capacities and are available in many sizes, which makes it easy to free up space in the kitchen.

Industrial rice cookers are of two types – electric rice cooker and gas rice cooker, which are fully automatic and can handle the whole process of rice cooking i.e. from washing rice to the end of the cooking cycle.

Global Industrial Rice Cooker Market– Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Global Industrial Rice Cooker Market

Rising population and urbanization is anticipated to boost the demand for industrial rice cookers during the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of rice is expected to boost the demand for industrial rice cookers around the world.

The growing production of rice as well as the increasing demand for rice are major factors driving the efforts of manufacturers to make innovative industrial rice cookers, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial rice cooker market.

The increasing usage of industrial rice cooker that allows users to cook all kinds of grains, from wild rice to white rice, brown rice, oatmeal, and polenta.

Increasing consumer inclination toward brown rice is spurring the demand for industrial rice cookers, which is anticipated to fuel the global market in the upcoming years.

Shift in consumer preference for energy-efficient solutions with service affordability, superior efficiency, and minimum running costs is also expected to fuel the global industrial rice cooker market between 2019 and 2027.

High Cost of Industrial Rice Cookers a Restraint of the Market

High cost of industrial rice cookers, increasing crop failure, and lack of warehouses are major factors expected to hinder the global industrial rice cooker market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Industrial Rice Cooker Market

In terms of region, the global industrial rice cooker market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global industrial rice cooker market during the forecast period, due to growing urbanization and increasing population that has led to increasing consumption of rice and rice products such as biryani and Pilaf.

North America held leading share of the global industrial rice cooker market in terms of volume and revenue in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Global Industrial Rice Cooker Market– Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global industrial rice cooker market is highly consolidated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global industrial rice cooker market are:

ABM Food Equipment

Aroma Housewares Company

BLACK+DECKER Inc.

Dubick Fixture & Supply, Inc.

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

KaTom Restaurant Supply, Inc.

Krishna Allied Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Paloma Co., LTD.

