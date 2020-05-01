Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market – Introduction

Industrial vacuum pumps are industrial equipment used to remove gas molecules from enclosures or a sealed spaces, leaving behind a partial vacuum. Industrial Vacuum pumps are used in various industries such as electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages. These pumps are used in multiple functions such as chemical reaction processes; plastic molding processes; semiconductor processing; generation of packaging and glass coatings; production of tubes, lamps, and CRT displays; and building of various components in the aviation industry.

Based on technique, the global industrial vacuum pumps market can be segmented into positive displacement pump, entrapment transfer pump and momentum transfer pump. Each pump is used for different applications.

Positive displacement pumps are highly effective and are used for low vacuums, while momentum transfer pumps are employed to achieve high vacuums. Momentum transfer pumps are also used in conjunction with one or two positive displacement devices.

Industrial vacuum pumps are used to measure pump capacities such as mass flow rate, throughput, and speed. These pumps are also available in various capacities and sizes.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market

Rise in demand for industrial vacuum pumps in pharmaceutical and bio-tech industries for controlling contamination that arises from process plant, is one of the factor driving the industrial vacuum pumps market.

Demand for power has been rising across the globe. This is leading to widespread expansion activities in the power industry. In turn, this is anticipated to boost the global industrial vacuum pumps market.

Increase in trend of using digital equipment and strong growth in the semiconductor manufacturing sector are anticipated to fuel the global industrial vacuum pumps market during the forecast period. Semiconductor is one of the key application areas of industrial vacuum pumps across the globe. This can be ascribed to the increase in demand for electronic equipment.Dynamic industrial development and rise in population are key factors boosting the industrial vacuum pumps market.

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market

Expansion of the manufacturing sector, rise in industrialization in Asia Pacific, and increase in demand for electricity are driving the industrial vacuum pumps market in Asia Pacific. Besides this, development of infrastructure due to the movement of large population in cities; and improvement in standard of living are boosting the demand for industrial vacuum pumps in the region.

China is one of the major consumers of industrial vacuum pumps in Asia Pacific, with respect to huge industrial base, in which industrial vacuum pumps are used to manufacturer chemicals, automobiles, paper, primary metals, food & beverage, and defense equipment.

Companies based in North America are focusing on developing the latest industrial vacuum pumps through the variable speed technology, which can offer more energy efficient features

Rise in production activity and growth of Internet of Things (IOTs) is anticipated to drive the industrial vacuum pumps market in Europe in the near future

Rise in social and economic development in countries in Africa such as Nigeria, South Africa and Angola; and expansion of mining & metal, chemical, and food & beverages industries in these countries are anticipated to augment the industrial vacuum pumps market.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market”

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets